Tyrone Ladies appoint experienced new manager ahead of relegation play-off in three weeks

THE TYRONE LADIES have appointed Seán O’Kane as the new manager ahead of their Division 2 relegation play-off against Clare in three weeks.

The previous manager, Kevin McCrystal, stepped down from the position on Sunday following a mixed start to their 2022 campaign.

Speaking to Gaelic Life about his exit, McCrystal explained that the players “decided they want to go down a different path and I have informed the executive of my decision to step aside.” He had been involved with the senior ladies and development squads for the last five years.

Advertisement

A statement released from Tyrone Ladies reads that O’Kane will take over the squad with immediate effect having previously enjoyed three successful terms with Tyrone.

“Formerly the north Tyrone man has had stints with Donegal, Antrim and Armagh while he also took Glenelly to an All-Ireland club final and most recently, Seán has been in charge of Jordanstown.

“With Tyrone, he won Ulster junior and senior titles, adding an All-Ireland junior crown over five years and three separate terms. Seán is set to finalise his backroom team over the next number of days, but plans to hit the ground running.

“Welcoming Seán back to his native county, Tyrone chairperson Donna McCrory wishes him and the team all the best for the rest of the year.”

Tyrone will meet Clare in their relegation play-off on Sunday, 3 April at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!