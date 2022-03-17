Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Tyrone Ladies appoint experienced new manager ahead of relegation play-off in three weeks

Tyrone will fight to retain their Division 2 status against Clare on 3 April.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM
1 hour ago 856 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5713988
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

THE TYRONE LADIES have appointed Seán O’Kane as the new manager ahead of their Division 2 relegation play-off against Clare in three weeks.

The previous manager, Kevin McCrystal, stepped down from the position on Sunday following a mixed start to their 2022 campaign.

Speaking to Gaelic Life about his exit, McCrystal explained that the players “decided they want to go down a different path and I have informed the executive of my decision to step aside.” He had been involved with the senior ladies and development squads for the last five years.

A statement released from Tyrone Ladies reads that O’Kane will take over the squad with immediate effect having previously enjoyed three successful terms with Tyrone.

“Formerly the north Tyrone man has had stints with Donegal, Antrim and Armagh while he also took Glenelly to an All-Ireland club final and most recently, Seán has been in charge of Jordanstown.

“With Tyrone, he won Ulster junior and senior titles, adding an All-Ireland junior crown over five years and three separate terms. Seán is set to finalise his backroom team over the next number of days, but plans to hit the ground running.

“Welcoming Seán back to his native county, Tyrone chairperson Donna McCrory wishes him and the team all the best for the rest of the year.”

Tyrone will meet Clare in their relegation play-off on Sunday, 3 April at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie