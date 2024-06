Roscommon 0-14

Tyrone 0-12

ROSCOMMON HAVE STUNNED Tyrone to book their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals and dump the Ulster side out of the championship.

Leading by six points at half-time in Omagh, Roscommon held off a second-half fightback from the hosts to hold on for a two-point win and their first-ever championship victory over Tyrone.

More to follow…

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!