Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan

Niall Morgan’s late free saved Mickey Harte’s side from three successive defeats in Division 1 a fortnight ago.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,095 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4509050
Tyrone's Peter Harte is retained for their clash with Monaghan on Saturday night.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE GOES in search of a first league win of the season when Tyrone host fellow Ulster side Monaghan at Healy Park on Saturday night [throw-in 7pm, Eir Sport].

He’s decided to shuffle his pack from the team that drew with Roscommon a fortnight ago, with a host of new facing coming into the starting line-up.

Liam Rafferty takes his place in the backline, while Frank Burns, who came off the bench against Roscommon, is installed in the half-forward line.

Richard Donnelly is introduced in midfield, with Peter Harte moving into full forward – meaning Darren McCurry drops out.

Niall Morgan, who scored three points in his last outing including a last-gasp equaliser, will be called upon again for his place kicking.

The two sides met last summer in the All Ireland semi-final, which the Red Hand won by a single point.

Niall Morgan kicks a free Niall Morgan converted a last-gasp free to earn Tyrone a draw at Dr Hyde Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tyrone team vs Monaghan

1. Niall Morgan

2. Liam Rafferty
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Michael McKernan

5. Tiernan McCann
6. Pádraig Hampsey
7. Ben McDonnell

8. Brian Kennedy
9. Richard Donnelly

10. Matthew Donnelly (c)
11. Niall Sludden
12. Frank Burns

13. Cathal McShane
14. Peter Harte
15. Kieran McGeary

