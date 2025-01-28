Advertisement
UCD manager John Divilly (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
UCD power into Sigerson Cup semi-final after 26-point win over MTU Kerry

TU Dublin and University of Limerick face off in tonight’s other quarter-final.
6.59pm, 28 Jan 2025

UCD HAVE PROGRESSED to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals after a 5-18 to 1-4 win over MTU.

The 2024 finalists powered to a 26-point victory at Belfield, and John Divilly’s side now advance to the last four.

TU Dublin and University of Limerick face off in tonight’s other quarter-final at 7pm.

More to follow.

