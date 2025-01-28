The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
UCD power into Sigerson Cup semi-final after 26-point win over MTU Kerry
UCD HAVE PROGRESSED to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals after a 5-18 to 1-4 win over MTU.
The 2024 finalists powered to a 26-point victory at Belfield, and John Divilly’s side now advance to the last four.
TU Dublin and University of Limerick face off in tonight’s other quarter-final at 7pm.
More to follow.
