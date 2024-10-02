Advertisement
student exchange

UCD hold on in Iceland to advance to next round of Uefa Youth League

UCD fell to a 3-2 defeat to Stjarnan but the result proved immaterial.
11.24pm, 2 Oct 2024
UCD HAVE ADVANCED to the second round of the Uefa Youth League, thanks to a 5-3 aggregate win over Stjarnan FC of Iceland. 

UCD took a 3-0 lead into the second leg, but fell behind after only seven minutes of Wednesday’s return game in Iceland. Odhran McLaughlin equalised before half-time, however, before the hosts made UCD sweat by taking a 3-1 lead before the 70-minute mark. 

But UCD held on, and secured progression to the next round thanks to an 89th-minute goal by Hugh Parker. 

The Youth League is Europe’s flagship U18 tournament, and consists of two separate sections. The first mirrors the Champions League at first-team level, where the youth sides of all the teams in the elite competition play against one another, with the top 22 sides advancing to the next round. 

UCD are part of the second section, which is contested by the domestic youth champions of all of Uefa’s member associations. This section is contested via knockout rounds, from which 10 sides will advance to the last-32. 

While some nations’ champions earned a bye to the second round of this path because of their nation’s co-efficient ranking, UCD had to battle through the opening round against Stjarnan. 

They are only the second Irish side ever to progress through a round of the Uefa Youth League. 

Their prize is a second-round tie with FC Korriku of Kosovo. The first leg will be played on 23 October, and the return leg is slated for 6 November. 

Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
