This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting

The Blues were initially charged following allegations from their Europa League clash with Vidi but no punishment will be handed down.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 7:45 PM
20 minutes ago 203 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4518541
Uefa closed the disciplinary case against Chelsea.
Uefa closed the disciplinary case against Chelsea.
Uefa closed the disciplinary case against Chelsea.

CHELSEA WILL FACE no action for alleged racist behaviour by fans in a Europa League match against Vidi after Uefa closed the disciplinary case.

The incidents are said to have taken place during their 2-2 group stage draw in Hungary on December 13.

They occurred just three days after four Chelsea fans were suspended by the club after claims they racially abused Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reacted angrily at the time, releasing a statement denouncing those said to be involved.

It read: “Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.

“It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

Punishments available to Uefa included the partial closure of Stamford Bridge for European games if Chelsea were found guilty. However, Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed on Thursday that proceedings against the west London club have been closed.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck responded to both incidents by greeting Chelsea fans at the turnstiles before their game against Brighton on December 16 to warn them against anti-social behaviour.

Steve Atkins, Chelsea’s director of communications and public affairs, was also present at the Amex Stadium as the club’s hierarchy took decisive action to try and improve supporter behaviour.

In January, Chelsea launched a ‘Say No to Anti-Semitism’ scheme in an attempt to educate fans on anti-Semitism.

The campaign organised a trip for 150 people, who were a mixture of club staff, stewards and fans, to learn about the Holocaust with trips to Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps.

A number of Chelsea supporter groups also joined forces to form ‘Chelsea Together’, a group independent from the club with the aim of educating fans and eradicating racist and abusive behaviour.

Elsewhere, Ricardo Quaresma has been given a three-game ban for a stamp on Malmo’s Franz Brorsson in Besiktas’ 1-0 group-stage defeat in December.

The Portugal winger will be suspended for the next three Uefa competition matches for which he is eligible after being found guilty of “assaulting another player”.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    IRELAND
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ranieri sacked by Fulham after just three months, Scott Parker named caretaker boss
    Ranieri sacked by Fulham after just three months, Scott Parker named caretaker boss
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie