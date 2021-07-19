Decision on moving Ulster final to Croke Park 'in the next day or two'

TYRONE AND MONAGHAN will know ‘in the next day or two’ if their Ulster football final has been moved to Croke Park.

GAA President Larry McCarthy confirmed this morning that, as expected, the Ulster Council have lodged a request to have the game moved to Headquarters for the first time since 2006.

The move would allow a larger crowd than could be permitted in a provincial venue under current Covid-19 restrictions, with the Croke Park capacity set at 18,000 fans on both Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

Similar numbers will be allowed this weekend following the decision to move the Connacht football final between Mayo and Galway to Croke Park.

However, the Ulster Council’s request could present scheduling difficulties with the Leinster football final between Dublin and Kildare already pencilled in for the August bank holiday weekend as well as the finals of the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher cups.

While there is also an option to play a game on the bank holiday — Monday 2 August — as has been done in the past, the day is only a bank holiday in the Republic of Ireland.

“There’s a request in from the Ulster Council to play the Ulster football final in Croke Park,” Larry McCarthy confirmed on RTÉ Morning Ireland on Monday morning.

“That will be dealt with in the next day or two so we’ll have news on that at that stage.”

Monaghan will be bidding for their first provincial crown since 2015 following Saturday’s win against Armagh, while yesterday’s win against Donegal sees Tyrone take their place in an Ulster final for the first time since their victory in 2017.

