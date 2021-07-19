Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Decision on moving Ulster final to Croke Park 'in the next day or two'

Clash between Tyrone and Monaghan is scheduled for the August bank holiday weekend.

By Niall Kelly Monday 19 Jul 2021, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,078 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5499479
Croke Park can host 18,000 fans under current Covid-19 restrictions.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Croke Park can host 18,000 fans under current Covid-19 restrictions.
Croke Park can host 18,000 fans under current Covid-19 restrictions.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TYRONE AND MONAGHAN will know ‘in the next day or two’ if their Ulster football final has been moved to Croke Park.

GAA President Larry McCarthy confirmed this morning that, as expected, the Ulster Council have lodged a request to have the game moved to Headquarters for the first time since 2006.

The move would allow a larger crowd than could be permitted in a provincial venue under current Covid-19 restrictions, with the Croke Park capacity set at 18,000 fans on both Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

Similar numbers will be allowed this weekend following the decision to move the Connacht football final between Mayo and Galway to Croke Park.

However, the Ulster Council’s request could present scheduling difficulties with the Leinster football final between Dublin and Kildare already pencilled in for the August bank holiday weekend as well as the finals of the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher cups.

While there is also an option to play a game on the bank holiday — Monday 2 August — as has been done in the past, the day is only a bank holiday in the Republic of Ireland.

“There’s a request in from the Ulster Council to play the Ulster football final in Croke Park,” Larry McCarthy confirmed on RTÉ Morning Ireland on Monday morning.

“That will be dealt with in the next day or two so we’ll have news on that at that stage.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Monaghan will be bidding for their first provincial crown since 2015 following Saturday’s win against Armagh, while yesterday’s win against Donegal sees Tyrone take their place in an Ulster final for the first time since their victory in 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie