Munster's last visit to Belfast was miserable, but Ulster must improve home record

THE LAST TIME Munster made the journey up to Belfast, the trip proved a harrowing experience – a measly return of three points on a night where the visitors were utterly outclassed, Ulster launching into the new year with a thumping 28-3 victory.

In the words of Clayton McMillan: “It just wasn’t good enough, nowhere near the standard that we want to set.”

Ulster were flying high. That win marked their sixth in eight URC games, and pushed the northern province to second in the table, just one point off the Stormers (the South Africans holding a game in hand).

While Richie Murphy’s side went all the way to the Challenge Cup final, they narrowly missed out on the URC top eight as the momentum stalled, and Belfast has not been the fortress Munster will remember from that chilly January night.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The feel-good factor which surrounded Ulster through so much of last season has been diluted. The province are without a win in their last six URC games and haven’t won a league game at home since beating Cardiff on 31 January.

This season, the opening round defeat at home to Edinburgh was deeply frustrating, Ulster paying the price for a desperately slow start, before battling to earn a draw in a cracking contest in Glasgow.

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Through those two games, Ulster have scored 62 points and conceded 67. It’s great fun to watch for the neutrals, but not so good for the heart rate of Ulster supporters. Were they to come out of their opening three games without a win, Ulster would already be facing an uphill battle.

Yet if they attack like they did in Glasgow, and tighten up their defence, they’ll be well-placed to deliver for their home support against Munster tonight [KO 5.30, Premier Sports].

The return of Ireland international Stuart McCloskey is a significant boost, forming a new centre partnership with Jamie Benson. The former Harlequins man has impressed across his first two Ulster caps and having covered 10 and 12 throughout his career, he now makes a first senior start at 13.

There is no shortage of attacking quality in Ulster’s backline, but the battle up front looks even more intriguing. Tighthead Keynan Knox will be a key man against his former team, who have impressed at scrum-time in games against Glasgow and the Bulls.

Keynan Knox goes up against his former teammates. Craig Watson Craig Watson

Munster’s scrum effort faded in the second half against the Warriors, but went 100% against a powerful Bulls side. New addition Kieran Brookes has made a notable difference, with hooker Marnus van der Merwe also settling in quickly.

And despite the impressive team effort against the Bulls, McMillan has heavily rotated his team. That means no starting spot for Charlie O’Shea. It won’t be a popular call with all Munster supporters, but looks the sensible one, especially as he’ll be needed in the upcoming games against Racing (home) and Leinster (away). It helps that JJ Hanrahan has also made a strong start to the campaign, and if this is to be a tighter arm-wrestle, an experienced head at 10 could be crucial.

In that regard, Tadhg Beirne makes a timely return to the Munster second row, where he partners 22-year-old Evan O’Connell. The Limerick lock was a bit-part player last year as injuries disrupted his progress, but has started this season in fine form. As McMillan continues to rotate week-to-week, O’Connell hasn’t missed a minute. A hard-working, clever second row, these are the games where he needs to make his physicality count.

Evan O'Connell has been an ever-present in the Munster second row this season. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There have been positive signs around the renewed crispness to Munster’s attack, but this is a game which might require sleeves to be rolled up.

Indeed, neither coach will matter one jot how it’s won, but already, this round three fixture feels like an important moment for two provinces who demand more from themselves.

ULSTER: Ethan McIlroy; Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Benson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdalel; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart (capt), Keynan Knox; Ben Donnell, Eli Snyman; Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Tom O’Toole, Tom McAllister, James McNabney, David McCann, Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery, Chay Mullins.

MUNSTER: Ben O’Connor; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Seán O’Brien; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Marnus van der Merwe, Kieran Brookes; Evan O’Connell, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Charlie O’Shea, John Hodnett.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)