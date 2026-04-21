Ulster props Bell, O'Toole and Wilson all ruled out of Munster game

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that props Angus Bell, Tom O’Toole and Scott Wilson will all miss out on Saturday evening’s clash vs Munster at Thomond Park.

Wallaby international loosehead Bell was carted off the field of play in last week’s Interpro vs Leinster with a foot injury. A worrying injury list in the Ulster front row also sees tightheads Scott Wilson (ankle) and Tom O’Toole (hand) sidelined.

In-form back row Bryn Ward, who scored a try in the province’s 21-29 defeat to Leinster, has also been ruled out for the trip to Thomond after suffering a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, Nick Timoney is also ruled out of Saturday’s game, just as he was for last week’s match.

Michael Lowry, however, has reintegrated into team training following a recent injury and will be assessed for selection throughout the week.