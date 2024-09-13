Advertisement
Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Ben Brady/INPHO
Ulster name side for away trip to face Exeter

Kick off tomorrow is 5pm in Sandy Park.
2.21pm, 13 Sep 2024
ULSTER COACH RICHIE Murphy has unveiled his starting side for tomorrow’s final pre-season fixture for the province against Exeter Chiefs.

Lock Alan O’Connor captains the side, while the front row sees a return to action for Andrew Warwick at loosehead prop, with trialist Corrie Barrett is at tighthead prop.

The Rea broterhs, Matty and Marcus, line up in the back row, while Kiwi Aidan Morgan continues at out-half after making his debut for the province last weekend.

Trialist Zac Ward is picked on the left wing, after being sprung from the bench in last week’s 26-19 win over Benetton.

Ulster begin their URC campaign next Saturday 21 September against Glasgow Warriors at 7.45pm.

Kick-off tomorrow in Sandy Park is 5pm.

Ulster

15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Zac Ward
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Ben Carson
11. Aaron Sexton
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick
2. James McCormick
3. Corrie Barrett
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. James McNabney

Replacements from: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Henry Walker, Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers, David McCann, Nick Timoney Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Mike Lowry, Stewart Moore, Werner Kok, Ben Moxham.

