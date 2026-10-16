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David McCann will lead out the Ulster side. Craig Watson
Teamsheet

McCann to lead Ulster for Challenge Cup opener as Hawkshaw handed debut

Richie Murphy has handed a first senior competitive start to development hooker Henry Walker.
2.14pm, 16 Oct 2026
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DAVID MCCANN WILL lead out the Ulster starting side for the first time as captain, in Saturday’s Challenge Cup opener against Zebre Parma at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, (KO 3.15pm, epcrugby.com).

Head coach Richie Murphy has handed a first senior competitive start to development hooker Henry Walker, while there is a senior Ulster debut for Daniel Hawkshaw in midfield.

In the front row, Ireland international prop Tom O’Toole makes his first start of the season at loosehead, with hooker Walker and Keynan Knox at tighthead prop.

Lock Harry Sheridan makes his first start this season alongside Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row.

harry-sheridan Ulster's Harry Sheridan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Academy forward James McKillop makes his European debut at blindside flanker, with McCann at blindside flanker. South African number eight Juarno Augustus completes the forward pack.

Ireland international scrum-half Nathan Doak pairs up with Jamie Benson at fly-half for the first time. The versatile Jake Flannery starts at inside centre, alongside debutant Hawkshaw.

Returns

Zac Ward returns to start on the left wing this weekend, with Ireland internationals Robert Baloucoune on the right wing and Jacob Stockdale starting at full-back.

Stockdale marked his 150th cap last week against Munster with two tries.

jacob-stockdale-with-his-daughters-phoebe-and-bonnie-after-the-game Ulster's Jacob Stockdale with his daughters Phoebe and Bonnie after the game against Munster. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

Murphy names a 5:3 split among the replacements with prop Scott Wilson and forward Joe Hopes in line for their first appearances this season.

Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Wilson, Hopes and Martin Moloney are the forward cover options, with Matthew Devine, Jack Murphy and Michael Lowry hoping to add attacking impact.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Daniel Hawkshaw
12. Jake Flannery
11. Zac Ward
10. Jamie Benson
9. Nathan Doak

1. Tom O’Toole
2. Henry Walker
3. Keynan Knox
4. Harry Sheridan
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. James McKillop
7. David McCann (captain)
8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

  • 16. Tom Stewart 
  • 17. Eric O’Sullivan 
  • 18. Scott Wilson 
  • 19. Joe Hopes 
  • 20. Martin Moloney 
  • 21. Matthew Devine 
  • 22. Jack Murphy 
  • 23. Michael Lowry 
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