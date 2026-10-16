McCann to lead Ulster for Challenge Cup opener as Hawkshaw handed debut

DAVID MCCANN WILL lead out the Ulster starting side for the first time as captain, in Saturday’s Challenge Cup opener against Zebre Parma at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, (KO 3.15pm, epcrugby.com).

Head coach Richie Murphy has handed a first senior competitive start to development hooker Henry Walker, while there is a senior Ulster debut for Daniel Hawkshaw in midfield.

In the front row, Ireland international prop Tom O’Toole makes his first start of the season at loosehead, with hooker Walker and Keynan Knox at tighthead prop.

Lock Harry Sheridan makes his first start this season alongside Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row.

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Ulster's Harry Sheridan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Academy forward James McKillop makes his European debut at blindside flanker, with McCann at blindside flanker. South African number eight Juarno Augustus completes the forward pack.

Ireland international scrum-half Nathan Doak pairs up with Jamie Benson at fly-half for the first time. The versatile Jake Flannery starts at inside centre, alongside debutant Hawkshaw.

Returns

Zac Ward returns to start on the left wing this weekend, with Ireland internationals Robert Baloucoune on the right wing and Jacob Stockdale starting at full-back.

Stockdale marked his 150th cap last week against Munster with two tries.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale with his daughters Phoebe and Bonnie after the game against Munster. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

Murphy names a 5:3 split among the replacements with prop Scott Wilson and forward Joe Hopes in line for their first appearances this season.

Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Wilson, Hopes and Martin Moloney are the forward cover options, with Matthew Devine, Jack Murphy and Michael Lowry hoping to add attacking impact.

European mode 🔛 Here’s how we line-up tomorrow against @ZebreParma 🦓 💻 | https://t.co/ExlXIpGy98 https://t.co/trP6SziEl9 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 16, 2026

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Daniel Hawkshaw

12. Jake Flannery

11. Zac Ward

10. Jamie Benson

9. Nathan Doak

1. Tom O’Toole

2. Henry Walker

3. Keynan Knox

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. James McKillop

7. David McCann (captain)

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements: