Landmark appearance for Cooney as Ulster make six changes for Zebre's visit

JOHN COONEY WILL make his 150th appearance for Ulster in Sunday’s URC clash with Zebre Parma at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm).

Now in his eighth season with the province, Cooney made his Ulster debut in September 2017 against the Cheetahs.

Lorcan McLoughlin, the 22-year-old development forward, will make his first start for the province. A former Irish U20 Grand-Slam winner, this will be McLoughlin’s second senior appearance, having made his debut last season against the Lions.

With four Ulster players in Ireland camp ahead of the Six Nations, head coach Richie Murphy has made six changes to the starting lineup that recorded a bonus point win over Exeter Chiefs last weekend to secure a place in the Champions Cup knockout stages.

Cooney comes in to start at scrum-half, where he will link up with academy prospect Jack Murphy in a first start together for the half-back partnership.

Zac Ward is the only other change in the backline, returning on the left wing with Michael Lowry switching to the right. Stewart Moore starts at full-back.

The 22-year-old duo of Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson is retained in midfield, starting together for the fourth game in a row.

Up front, McLoughlin, Tom Stewart, Harry Sheridan and Kieran Treadwell are the changes in the pack.

Stewart will make his first start of the season at hooker, joining Eric O’Sullivan and Scott Wilson in the front row.

Sheridan is selected in the second row, where he is joined by Treadwell.

Nick Timoney will captain the side from openside flanker, with McLoughlin named at blindside and David McCann at No 8.

On the bench, John Andrew, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Alan O’Connor and Matty Rea provide the forward replacements, with Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery and Rob Lyttle available as backline options.

Ulster:

15. Stewart Moore

14. Michael Lowry

13. Ben Carson

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Lorcan McLoughlin

7. Nick Timoney (Capt)

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Callum Reid

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Matty Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Jake Flannery

23. Rob Lyttle