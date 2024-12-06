Ulster name four Champions Cup debutants against Toulouse

ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has included four Champions Cup debutants in his starting XV for Sunday’s visit to defending champions Toulouse [3.15pm, Premier Sports].

The Ulster head coach has left a couple of experienced first-choice players like Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney on the bench for this clash with the French giants.

22-year-old hooker James McCormick gets a chance to continue his fine form, 22-year-old centre Ben Carson will aim to back up his impressive outing against Leinster last weekend, while out-half Aidan Morgan and wing Werner Kok also get their first opportunities for Ulster in this competition.

Advertisement

Kok forms the back three with Mike Lowry and Stewart Moore, the midfield sees Carson team up with Stuart McCloskey, while Morgan partners Nathan Doak in the halfbacks.

Andrew Warwick and Scott Wilson will be alongside McCormick at scrum time, captain Alan O’Connor and Harry Sheridan team up in the second row, and the back row is formed by James McNabney and the Rea brothers, Matty and Marcus.

Ulster’s bench includes skipper Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, and Cormac Izuchuwku, all of whom are back this week after their involvement with Ireland last month.

John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale are among those to miss out due to injury.

Ulster:

15. Stewart Moore

14. Werner Kok

13. Ben Carson

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Michael Lowry

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. James McCormick

3. Scott Wilson

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. Matty Rea

7. Marcus Rea

8. James McNabney

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Iain Henderson

20. Cormac Izuchukwu

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Jude Postlethwaite

23. Nick Timoney

Referee: Adam Leal [England].