Ulster name four Champions Cup debutants against Toulouse

ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has included four Champions Cup debutants in his starting XV for Sunday’s visit to defending champions Toulouse [3.15pm, Premier Sports].
The Ulster head coach has left a couple of experienced first-choice players like Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney on the bench for this clash with the French giants.
22-year-old hooker James McCormick gets a chance to continue his fine form, 22-year-old centre Ben Carson will aim to back up his impressive outing against Leinster last weekend, while out-half Aidan Morgan and wing Werner Kok also get their first opportunities for Ulster in this competition.
Advertisement
Kok forms the back three with Mike Lowry and Stewart Moore, the midfield sees Carson team up with Stuart McCloskey, while Morgan partners Nathan Doak in the halfbacks.
Andrew Warwick and Scott Wilson will be alongside McCormick at scrum time, captain Alan O’Connor and Harry Sheridan team up in the second row, and the back row is formed by James McNabney and the Rea brothers, Matty and Marcus.
Ulster’s bench includes skipper Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, and Cormac Izuchuwku, all of whom are back this week after their involvement with Ireland last month.
John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale are among those to miss out due to injury.
Ulster:
15. Stewart Moore
14. Werner Kok
13. Ben Carson
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Michael Lowry
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andrew Warwick
2. James McCormick
3. Scott Wilson
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Harry Sheridan
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. James McNabney
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Iain Henderson
20. Cormac Izuchukwu
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Jude Postlethwaite
23. Nick Timoney
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ulster name four Champions Cup debutants against Toulouse
ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has included four Champions Cup debutants in his starting XV for Sunday’s visit to defending champions Toulouse [3.15pm, Premier Sports].
The Ulster head coach has left a couple of experienced first-choice players like Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney on the bench for this clash with the French giants.
22-year-old hooker James McCormick gets a chance to continue his fine form, 22-year-old centre Ben Carson will aim to back up his impressive outing against Leinster last weekend, while out-half Aidan Morgan and wing Werner Kok also get their first opportunities for Ulster in this competition.
Kok forms the back three with Mike Lowry and Stewart Moore, the midfield sees Carson team up with Stuart McCloskey, while Morgan partners Nathan Doak in the halfbacks.
Andrew Warwick and Scott Wilson will be alongside McCormick at scrum time, captain Alan O’Connor and Harry Sheridan team up in the second row, and the back row is formed by James McNabney and the Rea brothers, Matty and Marcus.
Ulster’s bench includes skipper Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, and Cormac Izuchuwku, all of whom are back this week after their involvement with Ireland last month.
John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale are among those to miss out due to injury.
Ulster:
15. Stewart Moore
14. Werner Kok
13. Ben Carson
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Michael Lowry
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andrew Warwick
2. James McCormick
3. Scott Wilson
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Harry Sheridan
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. James McNabney
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Iain Henderson
20. Cormac Izuchukwu
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Jude Postlethwaite
23. Nick Timoney
Referee: Adam Leal [England].
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
suftum Team news Toulouse Ulster