This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Great examples of players who seized their opportunities' - Ulster award contracts to academy trio

Eric O’Sullivan, Michael Lowry and James Hume have all secured their first senior deals with the province.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,789 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4503939
Eric O'Sullivan tackle Racing's Simon Zebo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Eric O'Sullivan tackle Racing's Simon Zebo.
Eric O'Sullivan tackle Racing's Simon Zebo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED first senior contracts for three of their academy players. 

Eric O’Sullivan, Michael Lowry and James Hume — all affiliated with Banbridge RF — have signed deals with the province. 

23-year-old loosehead prop O’Sullivan has made 19 appearances for Ulster this season, following his debut in the Pro14 opener against Scarlets. 

Lowry, 20, made his bow against Munster in September and has featured a total of 11 times so far  — scoring his first try against Dragons in October. 

Centre Hume, also 20, has nine appearances to show for himself this term.

“It’s been a great couple of years for me,” said O’Sullivan. “It was a big change for me moving up from Dublin but I tried to take in all in my stride and joining a great club like Banbridge was a massive help for me in terms of my development.

This year has been pretty incredible for me so far, so I’m just hoping to keep that going and enjoy it as much as I can.

“There’s a very exciting group of players coming through and we have a great coaching team in place so I think the future is looking very promising and I’m delighted to be staying on.”

Michael Lowry Michael Lowry facing Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’m delighted to have signed my first senior contract — it’s an amazing feeling,” added Lowry. “I’m grateful to my coaches at Dromore minis, The Royal Belfast Academical Institution, Banbridge Rugby Club and in the Ulster Academy for helping me get to this point.

A few of the other young players have signed on as well and that’s great to see that we’re all sticking together. I’m really looking forward to being involved over the next few years.”

Hume was equally as pleased with the news, saying: “It’s been my dream to play for Ulster since I was a child so it’s amazing to be staying for another three years. I’ve really enjoyed my first team experience this season and I’m hoping to get even more opportunities in the years to come.

“I’ve played with Michael for a long time and it’s really special for us to sign our first senior contracts together.”

James Hume James Hume facing Benetton. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is delighted to have tied the trio down.

“This season has been exciting for the province to see so many academy players step up and perform so well.

“Eric, Michael and James are great examples of players who have seized their opportunities due to their hard work and as a result they have produced outstanding performances at Pro14 and Champions Cup level. All three are fully deserving of senior contracts.

“Kieran Campbell and his academy staff deserve a lot of credit for their work in identifying and nurturing talent in our local clubs and schools, enabling them to transition smoothly into the senior squad.

“We will continue to work hard to build our strength in depth and the development of local young players is central to our future.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie