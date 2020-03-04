This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
13-time All-Ireland winner and Dublin camogie legend Úna O'Connor has died

O’Connor is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 11:31 AM
Úna O'Connor will be remembered as one of the greats of the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN CAMOGIE LEGEND Úna O’Connor has died at the age of 83.

Having won 13 All-Ireland senior titles, O’Connor is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and was named on the Camogie Team of the Century.

A prolific forward who played with a short stick and had pinpoint accuracy and potency before the posts, O’Connor opened her inter-county career by helping Dublin win three All-Ireland titles in-a-row. She landed her first at the age of 15 in 1953.

Stopped in their tracks by Antrim in 1956, the Jackies continued their winning trail thereafter and the remarkable forward carved her own record of 10 successive All-Ireland medals between 1957 and 1966. She also captained the side in ’63 and ’64. 

A key member of the famed Celtic club in the capital, the Marino native starred as they landed the inaugural All-Ireland club championship in 1964. O’Connor scored 3-1 that day, and she won a total of 10 county championship crowns with her club. 

Image Former captain Úna O'Connor, front row - fifth from left. Source: Dublin Camogie.

In 1964, O’Connor was the recipient of the Gaelic All-Star award, which was initiated that year. She also became the first-ever camogie player to be honoured with a Caltex award — later the Texaco award.

She came out of retirement briefly in 1975, and made her return as a defender.

O’Connor died peacefully in the care of the staff of Care Choice Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, yesterday.

Her funeral will take place at the St Vincent de Paul Church, Marino, on Saturday morning with all those attending encouraged to wear Dublin colours.

