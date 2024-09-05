Advertisement
Berrade gave his Kern Pharma team their third stage win of this year's race (file photo). Belga Photo/David Pintens / Alamy Stock Photo
Vuelta a Espana

Dunbar edges closer to GC top 10 as Berrade solos to Stage 18 win

Ben O’Connor still holds his five-second advantage over Primoz Roglic in the race for the red jersey.
5.39pm, 5 Sep 2024
SPANIARD URKO BERRADE soloed to victory in Thursday’s 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in the Basque Country as Australia’s Ben O’Connor held the overall race lead.

Berrade, 26, gave his Kern Pharma team their third stage win of this year’s race, powering over the line in his home region four seconds ahead of Swiss Mauro Schmid. Another Kern Pharma rider Pau Miquel crossed the line in third.

O’Connor, riding for the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team, held his five-second advantage on Slovenian three-time champion Primoz Roglic after the medium mountain stage over 179.5km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Maeztu.

Cork’s Eddie Dunbar finished in the red jersey group in 39th place, moving up to 13th in the general classification with three stages remaining, while Tyrone’s Darren Rafferty finished nearly 20 minutes adrift of Berrade.

Friday’s 19th stage arrives at the summit of Alto De Moncalvillo in La Rioja region, with another decisive mountain top finish on Saturday before the final time trial in Madrid on Sunday.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
