Oleksandr Usyk, who has been ordered by the WBO to face Joseph Parker in a mandatory heavyweight title defence. Alamy Stock Photo
Usyk ordered to face Parker in heavyweight defence

The Ukrainian triumphed against Daniel Dubois on Saturday.
10.09pm, 24 Jul 2025

OLEKSANDR USYK has been ordered by the WBO to face New Zealander Joseph Parker in a mandatory heavyweight title defence.

The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion on Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium.

The victory, sealed when he left the Briton on the canvas with a left-handed punch, secured a 24th professional win for the undefeated 38-year-old, who won back his IBF belt and added it to WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

After becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time, Usyk mentioned Parker as a possible future opponent.

On Thursday, a letter from the WBO ordered negotiations to take place between Usyk and Parker for a mandatory heavyweight title bout.

Both fighters have 30 days to reach terms; otherwise, purse bid proceedings will be ordered.

Parker defended his WBO interim title in Riyadh in February with a second-round stoppage against Martin Bakole, a late replacement for Dubois, who withdrew due to illness.

The New Zealand fighter had previously held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 and is on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Joe Joyce in 2022.

– © AFP 2025

