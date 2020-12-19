BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 19 December 2020
Cullen content to wait for offical channels to discuss dangerous hit on Van Der Flier

Tom Wood’s clear-out attempt caught the Ireland flanker full in the face.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,287 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5306337
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE SLOW-MO replay looks bad, real bad.

Painful for Josh van der Flier. But bad for Tom Wood and, at a time when some former players have brought the frightening impact of concussion into the spotlight with a legal case, bad for the game.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen did see the 70th-minute incident that brought no punishment. However, he had not scrutinised it enough to air his thoughts publicly by the time he concluded his post-match media commitments.

“I know there’s some level of contact with head / face but I’d need to look at it again,” said Cullen, before nodding towards the official channels that exist for this sort of complaint. Communication with referees might be more beneficial than complaints to the media at this point.

“We’ll look at that and give our view. It goes through the normal channels. All the incidents in the game will be looked at.

“Rather than looking at mass commentary in this forum. There is a forum for it where we give opinion to our referee assessors, so to speak, that’s deal with it and then obviously there’s a citing process which is separate to that again.”

