Venus Williams given Indian Wells wild card as she returns from injury aged 44
VENUS WILLIAMS WILL return to singles action at the age of 44 next month after being handed a wild card for Indian Wells.
The seven-time grand slam singles champion will compete for the first time since March 2024 after an injury-hit year, while she has not won a Tour-level match since August 2023.
Her only competitive action last year came after she received a wild card to this event and the Miami Open, losing both times in the first round, to Nao Hibino and Diana Shnaider respectively.
Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who is about to make her return to the sport following the birth of her first child last July, has also been handed a wild card to the tournament.
The 34-year-old announced two weeks ago she will compete at the WTA 250 in Austin later in February, her first event since the 2023 China Open.
She is a three-time quarter-finalist at Indian Wells while Williams, who is entering her 32nd WTA season, has reached the semi-final on three occasions.
Williams boycotted Indian Wells for 15 years following the heckling of her younger sister Serena during her win over Kim Clijsters in the final in 2001.
