Friday 25 October, 2019
Cook and Cousins lead Vikings to fourth successive win

Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins inspired the in-form Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 8:12 AM
Kirk Cousins, Jon Bostic.
THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS topped the Washington Redskins 19-9 for their fourth consecutive NFL victory overnight.

There have been miraculous games at US Bank Stadium, but dub “Thursday Night Football” as a revenge game for the ages.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was facing his former side, while Redskins QB Case Keenum and running back Adrian Peterson were also up against their old team.

Ultimately, Minnesota would protect their home field and come away with a win over Washington on Thursday.

The Vikings moved to 6-2 to make a push for top spot in the NFC North, while the Redskins dropped to 1-7 and continue to have questions surrounding their quarterback.

Cousins’ told-you-so moment

It seemed like one of each teams’ offensive stars had a bone to pick with their respective opponent. 

Cousins was facing the Redskins for the first time since becoming a free agent and signing with the Vikings in 2018 and Peterson – a 10-year Viking – was facing Minnesota for just the second time since joining Washington that same year. 

Throw in Keenum — who was a star in 2017 with the Vikings and the creator of the now-famous “Minnesota Miracle” — and there was plenty of revenge to go around. However, only one enjoyed the sweet taste of it.

Cousins had a told-you-so moment against the Redskins, showing signs of why the lowly Washington team should not have let him walk. Meanwhile, Peterson struggled and Keenum exited the game early with a concussion. 

The Vikings quarterback finished 23-of-26 passing for 285 yards.

Vikings powered by Cook

Dalvin Cook did it all Thursday. 

The star in the backfield not only continued what will be a career-year rushing, but he also played receiver against the Redskins. Cook was able to run over, through and around Washington’s defense, with the help of a stout offensive line, to total 98 yards and the only Minnesota touchdown. He also had five catches for 73 yards.

He and Stefon Diggs led the charge. Diggs finished with 143 yards on seven catches. Questions surround almost every aspect of Washington’s offense

Who will be the Redskins’ quarterback? Who will be their head coach?

Washington’s lowly season is now plagued with yet another hiccup after the injury to Keenum and begs the question of what exactly the team is left to play for.

If it is to finally get rookie and first-round 2019 draft pick Dwayne Haskins experience after his number was called, the Redskins will have to tighten up their offense. They had just 58 yards in the second half under Haskins, which is not all his fault. Washington have said all season long he is not ready to lead the Redskins — a team that are looking for any kind of a leader after such a bad start.

As far as who will call the plays, interim coach Bill Callahan is in control for now. It is unclear who and when his replacement will take over but recent reports suggest owner Daniel Snyder is looking to promote from within or even move Callahan to the full-time role.

