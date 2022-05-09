Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 9 May 2022
Vikki Wall and Erika O'Shea set for North Melbourne move - reports

The Kangaroos will have two more Irish stars in their ranks next season.

By The42 Team Monday 9 May 2022
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TWO LADIES FOOTBALL stars are set to pen deals with AFLW side North Melbourne, according to reports in Australia today

Footballer of the Year, Vikki Wall of Meath and Cork star Erika O’Shea will sign with the Kangaroos, linking up with Mayo native Aileen Gilroy. 

The highly-sought-after Wall is expected to take up the offer after the defending champion Royals end their championship campaign, having also rejected an offer from Hawthorn. 

19-year-old O’Shea said, in an interview with The42 earlier this year, that the prospect of moving Down Under was an attractive one. 

“Definitely in the long run I would like to play AFL if I got the chance but I’d love to play for the county first and try my best and win All-Irelands,” she said.

“There are such talented players going over, I would like to give it a go.’

The Macroom native was named on last year’s TG4 Ladies Football All-star team after her stand-out performances in the Cork defence. 

