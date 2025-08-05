Advertisement
More Stories
Rangers' Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring the third goal of the game with teammate Oliver Antman. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBoost

Rangers move closer to Champions League qualification with convincing win

Russell Martin’s side were too good for Viktoria Plzen.
9.51pm, 5 Aug 2025

RANGERS TOOK a step closer to the Champions League proper by beating Czech side Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their third round qualification first leg tie on Tuesday.

A Djeidi Gassama brace on either side of a Cyriel Dessers spot-kick at Ibrox put Rangers firmly in control ahead of next week’s return fixture in the Czech Republic.

The winners of the tie will face either Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg or Belgium’s Club Brugge in the play-off for a spot in the league phase.

The two goalscorers on the night combined for the hosts’ opener in the 15th minute as Dessers laid the ball off to Gassama before the Frenchman took a touch and finished coolly.

Dessers then doubled Rangers’ advantage on the stroke of half-time by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards after new signing Oliver Antman went down in the box under Matej Vydra’s challenge.

Gassama gave Rangers the cushion they desired six minutes after the interval as he nodded in his fourth goal in qualifying this campaign.

Elsewhere, Swedes Malmö played out a goalless stalemate at home to Copenhagen.

Wednesday’s qualification ties will see Salzburg host Brugge, while Portugal’s Benfica travel to Ligue 1 outfit Nice and Feyenoord of the Netherlands play Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie