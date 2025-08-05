Rangers move closer to Champions League qualification with convincing win

RANGERS TOOK a step closer to the Champions League proper by beating Czech side Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their third round qualification first leg tie on Tuesday.

A Djeidi Gassama brace on either side of a Cyriel Dessers spot-kick at Ibrox put Rangers firmly in control ahead of next week’s return fixture in the Czech Republic.

The winners of the tie will face either Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg or Belgium’s Club Brugge in the play-off for a spot in the league phase.

The two goalscorers on the night combined for the hosts’ opener in the 15th minute as Dessers laid the ball off to Gassama before the Frenchman took a touch and finished coolly.

Dessers then doubled Rangers’ advantage on the stroke of half-time by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards after new signing Oliver Antman went down in the box under Matej Vydra’s challenge.

Gassama gave Rangers the cushion they desired six minutes after the interval as he nodded in his fourth goal in qualifying this campaign.

Elsewhere, Swedes Malmö played out a goalless stalemate at home to Copenhagen.

Wednesday’s qualification ties will see Salzburg host Brugge, while Portugal’s Benfica travel to Ligue 1 outfit Nice and Feyenoord of the Netherlands play Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

