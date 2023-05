REAL MADRID WINGER Vinicius Junior has been freed from suspension after his red card against Valencia on Sunday, in a match during which he suffered racist abuse from home supporters.

The Spanish football federation’s Competition Committee said Tuesday that after reviewing video footage they accept Real Madrid’s complaint against Vinicius’ red card for hitting Valencia’s Hugo Duro.

More to follow…

