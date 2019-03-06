This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Problems deepen for Real Madrid as Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr to miss rest of the season

The 18-year-old was forced off in last night’s shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, and he has been ruled out for two months.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,567 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4527501
The forward is helped off by Real Madrid's medical team last night.
Image: Alconada/AlterPhotos/ABACA USA
The forward is helped off by Real Madrid's medical team last night.
The forward is helped off by Real Madrid's medical team last night.
Image: Alconada/AlterPhotos/ABACA USA

VINICIUS JUNIOR FACES a spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed the Brazilian teenager has torn ligaments in his right leg.

The winger sustained the injury in the first half of Madrid’s Champions League defeat at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday.

He was substituted in the 35th minute, with Ajax leading 2-0, and the Eredivisie side went on to win 4-1 and dump the three-time defending champions out in the round of 16.

Vinicius has been a rare highlight for Madrid in a terrible season that has seen the club dismiss Julen Lopetegui, with Santiago Solari reportedly close to following suit.

He has made 15 La Liga appearances in 2018-19, scoring two goals, while he has also featured in four Champions League matches. Madrid gave no timescale for his recovery in a statement released on Wednesday but reports have suggested he will miss the next two months.

After the tests made today to our player Vinicius Jr by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a torn ligament of the tibiofibular joint of the right leg. Evolution pending,” the statement said.

The injury to Vinicius will also come as a blow to his international aspirations, with the 18-year-old having been called up to the Brazil squad for the first time.

He was hoping to earn his senior debut for his country in their friendly fixtures against Panama and Czech Republic that are scheduled for March.

Madrid head coach Solari, meanwhile, is under severe threat of losing his job, with his side 12 points off the top of the Liga table after Saturday’s 1-0 home Clasico loss to leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barca at the semi-final stage, losing 4-1 on aggregate, although Solari led the team to Club World Cup glory last year. Next up for beleaguered Madrid is an away trip to Real Valladolid on Sunday before they face Celta Vigo at home on March 16.

It remains to be seen if Solari will still be in charge by that point, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino having been linked with the top job at the Bernabeu.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League Last-16
    LIVE: Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League Last-16
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie