Premier League strugglers Wolves appoint Pereira as manager

WOLVES HAVE APPOINTED Vitor Pereira as their new head coach following last week’s sacking of Gary O’Neil.

Pereira has signed an 18-month contract at Molineux after compensation was agreed with Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab.

The 56-year-old, who has managed Porto and Olympiacos, took training on Thursday and will be in charge of Sunday’s crunch visit to Leicester.

Pereira inherits a team in dire trouble at the foot of the Premier League.

O’Neil was sacked after Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich – Wolves’ fourth in a row – left them second-bottom of the table with nine points from 16 games.

Pereira becomes the third Portuguese manager to take charge of Wolves following Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage as agent Jorge Mendes continues to have influence at Molineux.