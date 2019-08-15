Gatland turns to Biggar for Wales' rematch with England

WALES HAVE MADE three changes to their side to face England in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday with Dan Biggar drafted in for the injured Gareth Anscombe.

Jake Ball and James Davies, who will line-up alongside elder brother Jonathan Davies for the first time at international level, also come into the side beaten by England 33-19 on Sunday to miss out on top spot in the world rankings.

That defeat was costly as out-half Anscombe was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament damage at Twickenham.

“This weekend is another opportunity for us to take the field, test ourselves and continue our preparation for Japan,” said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

“It is a little over five weeks until we kick off our campaign in Toyota against Georgia and it is important we are fully prepared and rugby-ready by then.

“We were disappointed to get the loss last weekend so it is important we step it up on Saturday and put in a big display in front of a packed Principality Stadium.”

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Gareth Davies

1. Nicky Smith

2. Ken Owens

3. Tomas Francis

4. Jake Ball

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. James Davies

8. Ross Moriarty.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Wyn Jones

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Aaron Shingler

20. Josh Navidi

21. Aled Davies

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Owen Watkin.

© – AFP 2019

