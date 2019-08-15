This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 15 August, 2019
Gatland turns to Biggar for Wales' rematch with England

The Wales head coach has made three changes for Saturday’s warm-up in Cardiff.

By AFP Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 12:33 PM
Biggar has his chance to impress on Saturday.
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

WALES HAVE MADE three changes to their side to face England in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday with Dan Biggar drafted in for the injured Gareth Anscombe.

Jake Ball and James Davies, who will line-up alongside elder brother Jonathan Davies for the first time at international level, also come into the side beaten by England 33-19 on Sunday to miss out on top spot in the world rankings.

That defeat was costly as out-half Anscombe was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament damage at Twickenham.

“This weekend is another opportunity for us to take the field, test ourselves and continue our preparation for Japan,” said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

“It is a little over five weeks until we kick off our campaign in Toyota against Georgia and it is important we are fully prepared and rugby-ready by then.

“We were disappointed to get the loss last weekend so it is important we step it up on Saturday and put in a big display in front of a packed Principality Stadium.”

Wales:

15. Liam Williams 
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies 
12. Hadleigh Parkes 
11. Josh Adams 
10. Dan Biggar 
9. Gareth Davies 

1. Nicky Smith 
2. Ken Owens 
3. Tomas Francis 
4. Jake Ball 
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Aaron Wainwright 
7. James Davies 
8. Ross Moriarty.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee 
17. Wyn Jones 
18. Dillon Lewis 
19. Aaron Shingler 
20. Josh Navidi 
21. Aled Davies
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Owen Watkin.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

