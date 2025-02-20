Anscombe and Llewellyn come straight into Wales XV as new cap is named on wing

INTERIM WALES HEAD coach Matt Sherratt has drafted fresh Gloucester call-ups Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn straight into his starting lineup to face Ireland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday (2:15pm, Virgin Media One).
The experienced Anscombe takes the reins at out-half with Ben Thomas, who started Wales’ opening two Six Nations defeats at 10, shifting to his more conventional position of inside centre where he’ll form a midfield partnership with Llewellyn.
With veteran wing Josh Adams ruled out through injury, Scarlets stepper Ellis Mee, 21, earns his first cap on the left wing.
Captain Jac Morgan moves across to blindside flanker with Tommy Reffell given his first start of the campaign at openside. Talupe Faletau completes the Welsh back row at eight.
Advertisement
In the front row, loosehead Nicky Smith also makes his first start of this year’s Six Nations, as does hooker Elliot Dee. WillGriff John, meanwhile, will make his Six Nations debut on Saturday as he starts at tighthead.
Cardiff out-half Jarrod Evans is named among the replacements and could make his first appearance for Wales since the summer of 2021.
Head coach Sherratt said that Wales are “looking forward to the challenge of facing Ireland”.
“We have spoken this week about being brave but not reckless”, added Sherratt, “and making sure everyone knows their roles. We also know that keeping our discipline will be huge.
“Everyone is excited for our first home game of the Six Nations. The atmosphere Wales fans create at Principality Stadium is incredible and playing at home is something the players really look forward to.”
Wales (v Ireland)
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Max Llewellyn
12. Ben Thomas
11. Ellis Mee
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Tomos Williams
1. Nicky Smith
2. Elliot Dee
3. WillGriff John
4. Will Rowlands
5. Dafydd Jenkins
6. Jac Morgan (Captain)
7. Tommy Reffell
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements
16. Evan Lloyd
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Henry Thomas
19. Teddy Williams
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Rhodri Williams
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Joe Roberts
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Anscombe and Llewellyn come straight into Wales XV as new cap is named on wing
INTERIM WALES HEAD coach Matt Sherratt has drafted fresh Gloucester call-ups Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn straight into his starting lineup to face Ireland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday (2:15pm, Virgin Media One).
The experienced Anscombe takes the reins at out-half with Ben Thomas, who started Wales’ opening two Six Nations defeats at 10, shifting to his more conventional position of inside centre where he’ll form a midfield partnership with Llewellyn.
With veteran wing Josh Adams ruled out through injury, Scarlets stepper Ellis Mee, 21, earns his first cap on the left wing.
Captain Jac Morgan moves across to blindside flanker with Tommy Reffell given his first start of the campaign at openside. Talupe Faletau completes the Welsh back row at eight.
In the front row, loosehead Nicky Smith also makes his first start of this year’s Six Nations, as does hooker Elliot Dee. WillGriff John, meanwhile, will make his Six Nations debut on Saturday as he starts at tighthead.
Cardiff out-half Jarrod Evans is named among the replacements and could make his first appearance for Wales since the summer of 2021.
Head coach Sherratt said that Wales are “looking forward to the challenge of facing Ireland”.
“We have spoken this week about being brave but not reckless”, added Sherratt, “and making sure everyone knows their roles. We also know that keeping our discipline will be huge.
“Everyone is excited for our first home game of the Six Nations. The atmosphere Wales fans create at Principality Stadium is incredible and playing at home is something the players really look forward to.”
Wales (v Ireland)
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Max Llewellyn
12. Ben Thomas
11. Ellis Mee
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Tomos Williams
1. Nicky Smith
2. Elliot Dee
3. WillGriff John
4. Will Rowlands
5. Dafydd Jenkins
6. Jac Morgan (Captain)
7. Tommy Reffell
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements
16. Evan Lloyd
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Henry Thomas
19. Teddy Williams
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Rhodri Williams
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Joe Roberts
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Refreshed six nations 2025