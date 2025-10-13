Carter Gordon rushed back from rugby league into Wallabies tour squad

RUGBY LEAGUE DEFECTOR Carter Gordon was rushed back into the Australia squad named Monday to tour Japan and Europe, bolstering Australia’s depleted playmaking stocks.

Former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross was named as a potential debutant in the 34-player squad alongside uncapped scrum-half Kalani Thomas.

Gordon, 24, returns to the Wallabies after switching to rugby league following Australia’s disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign.

He was selected just days after being released by NRL club Gold Coast Titans and moving to Super Rugby’s Queensland Reds.

“Both Aidan Ross and Kalani Thomas have had a bit of time with us and Carter Gordon will get the opportunity to integrate back into the Wallabies environment,” said coach Joe Schmidt.

Promising fly-half Tom Lynagh has been left on the sidelines to recover after an injury-plagued 2025.

Backs Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio and Tom Wright miss out through injury.

Wing Dylan Pietsch returns after recovering from a fractured jaw, while fellow outside back Andrew Kellaway is back from the calf strain that ruled him out of the recent Tests against New Zealand.

Overseas-based veterans such as fly-half James O’Connor and lock Will Skelton were not included, but Schmidt left the door open for them to link up with the squad later in the tour.

“There are a few players who have featured during recent Test matches that are currently involved in competitions in Europe,” he said.

“Given the intensity of our tour schedule, we may look to bolster our playing stocks by including some of these players during the World Rugby Regulation 9 window.”

He was referring to the period in which clubs are obliged by World Rugby to release players for international duties.

Australia start their tour against Japan in Tokyo on 25 October before Tests against England, Italy, Ireland and France.

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole.

