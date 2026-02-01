Waterford hurlers rock Limerick for first win over Treaty in five years

TWO MONSTROUS FREES by Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan; the accuracy of Ruben Halloran; and the efforts of Máirtín Power, Jamie Barron and goalscorer Shane Bennett proved decisive during a dogged tussle at Azzurri Walsh Park.
Reuben Halloran opened the scoring inside the opening minute, with Cian Lynch mustering an immediate response from the visitors’ next attack.
Waterford regained the lead thanks to Brian Lynch’s third minute point before Diarmaid Byrnes converted a fine free. Halloran replied with his second conversion after seven minutes.
Halloran (a free) and the lively Shane O’Brien traded white flags in the 11th and 12th minutes before Donnacha Ó Dálaigh sent Limerick ahead following fine support play by Cian Lynch.
Halloran and Aidan O’Connor exchanged further points in the 15th and 16th minutes before the De La Salle marksman restored Waterford’s lead as the game ticked into its 20th minute.
Moments later, Charlie Treen latched onto the breaking ball and impressively found his range.
Meanwhile, Limerick were left rueing Shane O’Brien’s short-range effort which zipped inches wide of Billy Nolan’s right hand post.
Shane Bennett atoned for a 20th minute miss with a superb point from distance just four minutes later following a Billy Nolan assist.
Limerick inched ahead thanks to points from Byrnes and O’Brien but it was Waterford who finished the half the stronger thanks to a brace of Halloran frees to lead by a point.
Bennett registered his second goal of the league campaign in the 45th minute after Reuben Halloran’s goalward march was impeded by Matthew Fitzgerald, who was black-carded for his challenge.
The hosts dug deep in the face of a Diarmaid Byrnes-inspired resurgence during which Limerick outscored the Déise by 0-5 to 0-1 between the 54th and 65th minutes.
In the 68th minute from wide on the left, Bennett landed a superb point, with Halloran converting his 10th point of the game 90 seconds later.
While Gearóid Hegarty bisected the city end uprights in the 70th minute, subsequent points from Reuben Halloran and Billy Nolan secured a deserved victory for the hosts.
Scorers for Waterford: Reuben Halloran 0-11 (0-10f, 0-1 ‘65), Shane Bennett 1-2 (1-0 pen), Charlie Treen 0-3, Billy Nolan 0-2f, Calum Lyons 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Brian Lynch 0-1.
Waterford hurlers rock Limerick for first win over Treaty in five years
LAST UPDATE | 6 mins ago
Waterford 1-21
Limerick 0-20
Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-8 (0-07f), Shane O’Brien 0-4, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f), Gearoid Hegarty 0-3, Cian Lynch 0-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-1.
Waterford
1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
2. Mairtín Power (Clonea) 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Conor Keane (De La Salle)
5. Iarlaith Daly (Tallow), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)
8. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 11. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 18. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
13. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside), 15. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside)
Subs:
26. Carthach Daly (Tallow) for Conor Prunty (55)
19. James Power for Patrick Curran (58)
22. Sean Mackey (Fenor) for Charlie Treen (68)
Limerick
1.Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 3. Seán Finn (Bruff), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 6. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)
Subs:
23. Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest) for Darragh O’Donovan (blood, 28-31 and for Adam English (34)
22. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane) for Donnacha Ó Dálaigh
25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin) for Tom Morrissey (both 56)
21. Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen) for Shane O’Brien and Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan) for Darragh O’Donovan (both 63)
Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)
