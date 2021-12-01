Watford-Chelsea Premier League game brought to a halt due to medical emergency

Updated at 20.20

TONIGHT’S PREMIER League match between Watford and Chelsea has recommenced after being brought to a halt due to what was described as a “medical emergency” at Vicarage Road.

The incident involved a spectator in the crowd after 13 minutes of the fixture with the score at 0-0.

Watford subsequently confirmed that an individual had suffered a cardiac arrest but has since been stabilised.

Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch at the time.

Adam Masina was down receiving treatment when the fan appeared to be taken ill. Fellow supporters got the attention of the players, who then waved down the medical staff.

The club thanked medical staff, players and fans for their swift response.

After a lengthy break in play of around half an hour, the match got back underway.

The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming.



Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected.



Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wa3QfyF0Em — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2021

A Chelsea statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with the fan and all those affected.

“Our thanks to the medical staff here at Vicarage Road for their quick response.”

Chelsea full-back Reece James, who was absent from the squad on Wednesday, tweeted: “My prayers are with the fan needing medical attention.”

There is a break in play due to a medical emergency in the crowd.



Both teams have left the field. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2021

