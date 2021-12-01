Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Watford-Chelsea Premier League game brought to a halt due to medical emergency

The match subsequently resumed after a lengthy stoppage, with confirmation that the supporter had been ‘stabilised’.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 12,395 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5617426
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated at 20.20

TONIGHT’S PREMIER League match between Watford and Chelsea has recommenced after being brought to a halt due to what was described as a “medical emergency” at Vicarage Road.

The incident involved a spectator in the crowd after 13 minutes of the fixture with the score at 0-0.

Watford subsequently confirmed that an individual had suffered a cardiac arrest but has since been stabilised.

Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch at the time.

Adam Masina was down receiving treatment when the fan appeared to be taken ill. Fellow supporters got the attention of the players, who then waved down the medical staff.

The club thanked medical staff, players and fans for their swift response.

After a lengthy break in play of around half an hour, the match got back underway.

A Chelsea statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with the fan and all those affected.

“Our thanks to the medical staff here at Vicarage Road for their quick response.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Chelsea full-back Reece James, who was absent from the squad on Wednesday, tweeted: “My prayers are with the fan needing medical attention.”

More to follow

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie