Thursday 5 March, 2020
Underhill injured as Wilson and Watson return to England XV to face Wales

The pair have missed out on international duty since featuring the World Cup final.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 11:06 AM
Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 11:06 AM
Watson during the World Cup semi-final, with George Ford in support.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BATH WING ANTHONY Watson will make his return to the England side for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales in Twickenham (kick-off 16.45).

Watson starts outside the centre combination of Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell, replacing Jonathan Joseph.

The second change from the side who convincingly defeated Ireland a fortnight ago comes in the back row. Sam Underhill is sidelined and so Mark Wilson – who regularly plays as a blindside – wears the number 7 shirt with Tom Curry still at number 8.

The match will be England’s last outing in the near future as their final round meeting with Italy is set to be postponed.

England (v Wales)

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 42 caps)
14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)
13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 42 caps)
12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 82 caps) Capt
11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps)
10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 68 caps)
9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps)

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 70 caps)
2 Jamie George (Saracens, 48 caps)
3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 34 caps)
4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 37 caps)
5 George Kruis (Saracens, 44 caps)
6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 84 caps)
7 Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)
8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)

Replacements

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)
17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)
18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)
19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 64 caps)
20 Charlie Ewels  (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) 
21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 2 caps)
22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 12 caps)
23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)

Sean Farrell
