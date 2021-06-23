Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

'Wembley suits us' - Germany relish facing England

Leon Goretzka fired in the crucial late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Hungary which put Joachim Loew’s side into the last 16.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,015 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5475787
Germany's Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (r) celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Germany's Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (r) celebrate.
Germany's Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (r) celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images

MANUEL NEUER says Germany are relishing a return to Wembley to face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, 25 years after breaking English hearts at the tournament.

Germany were facing elimination from Group F on Wednesday until second-half replacement Leon Goretzka fired in the crucial late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Hungary which put Joachim Loew’s side into the last 16.

Germany now face Gareth Southgate’s England in London next Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

“It was a thriller, tough on the nerves,” said relieved Germany goalkeeper Neuer.

“England will be a completely different game. We want to go further. And Wembley suits us,” he added with a grin.

England will be looking to avenge their Euro 96 semi-final defeat to Germany at Wembley when the hosts lost on penalties while the Germans went on to beat the Czech Republic in the final.

Hungary took a shock lead in Munich through captain Adam Szalai. Kai Havertz headed in Germany’s second-half equaliser, but the visitors scored again less than two minutes later through Andras Schaefer.

Goretzka spared Germany’s blushes when the Bayern Munich midfielder came off the bench and smashed in the equaliser six minutes from time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I am delighted, we have no doubts now and are full of confidence,” said Goretzka.

Germany coach Loew admitted his side made plenty of mistakes, but vowed “we will be better against England, I can promise that.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie