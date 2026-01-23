Late West Brom equaliser cancels out Max O'Leary's debut gaffe

CHRIS MEPHAM SCORED a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as West Brom ended a run of 10 straight away defeats by snatching a 1-1 draw at Derby in the Championship.

Eric Ramsay may have been feeling the pressure after less than two weeks in charge of the Baggies following two straight defeats, but he was able to claim his first point and end Albion’s woeful run of away form, 114 days after they last earned a point on the road.

Irish international goalkeeper Max O’Leary, signed from Bristol City on Thursday, was chucked straight in for his debut but was at fault for the opener when he dropped the ball for Patrick Agyemang to knock in his eighth goal of the season.

Patrick Agyemang fires Derby County ahead against West Brom! 👊 pic.twitter.com/AOBKXjQYui — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2026

West Brom looked like they had ran out of ideas until a flurry of chances in stoppage time ended with Mepham heading just over the goal-line to give his side a first point in five games.

Derby were unable to hang on to what would have been a third straight win and missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places for the first time since August 2019.

West Brom were keen to shake off Tuesday’s thrashing at the hands of Norwich and forced a couple of early openings – Jayson Molumby’s effort from outside the area was easily gathered by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom before George Campbell sent a header narrowly wide of the target.

Derby were beginning to get frustrated but fragile West Brom managed to shoot themselves in the foot as they went a goal down on the stroke of half-time to the Rams’ first shot of the game.

County were gifted a free-kick deep in the Baggies’ half and Callum Elder’s cross seemed to be going straight into the grasp of O’Leary, but he dropped it on to the toes of Agyemang who gladly poked into a gaping goal.

West Brom tried to be on the front foot throughout and started the second period in similar fashion, with Callum Styles’ effort from range testing the palms of Zetterstrom.

Pride Park grew nervous as Derby gave the ball away cheaply several times and West Brom were able to work a chance to Isaac Price but he blazed high and wide.

Derby almost had a second when Ben Brereton Diaz went one-on-one with O’Leary but dragged his shot across goal and wide of the target.

And Brereton Diaz went close again when he headed wide from Joe Ward’s ball.

But West Brom salvaged an unlikely point in the fifth minute of added time.

Zetterstrom denied Josh Maja at the back post – although Derby claimed their keeper did not get a touch on the ball – but from the resulting corner Mepham forced a header over the line.