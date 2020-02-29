All change for Wexford as Davy Fitz names team to play Carlow

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS made a number of changes to his Wexford team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game against Carlow.

Wexford welcome Colm Bonnar’s Carlow to Chadwicks Wexford Park for the 2pm throw-in.

Fitzgerald is using to game to hand opportunities to a number of players, with Mark Fanning replaced by James Lawlor in goal.

There is further change across the backline as Simon Donohoe, Shane Reck, Paudie Foley and Connal Flood all come into the defence following last week’s win against Dublin in Croke Park.

Liam Óg McGovern starts alongside Diarmuid O’Keeffe in midfield, while Jack O’Connor and Harry Kehoe start at centre-forward and corner-forward respectively.

Wexford currently sit second in the Division 1B table having won three of their four games to date, while Carlow remain rooted to the bottom of the table having yet to pick to pick a point.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!