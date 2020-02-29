This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All change for Wexford as Davy Fitz names team to play Carlow

The Wexford boss is using the game to hand opportunities to a number of players.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 12:27 PM
19 minutes ago 516 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5027309

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS made a number of changes to his Wexford team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game against Carlow.

Wexford welcome Colm Bonnar’s Carlow to Chadwicks Wexford Park for the 2pm throw-in.

Fitzgerald is using to game to hand opportunities to a number of players, with Mark Fanning replaced by James Lawlor in goal.

There is further change across the backline as Simon Donohoe, Shane Reck, Paudie Foley and Connal Flood all come into the defence following last week’s win against Dublin in Croke Park.

Liam Óg McGovern starts alongside Diarmuid O’Keeffe in midfield, while Jack O’Connor and Harry Kehoe start at centre-forward and corner-forward respectively.

Wexford currently sit second in the Division 1B table having won three of their four games to date, while Carlow remain rooted to the bottom of the table having yet to pick to pick a point.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

29.02.20 Motion to introduce black card in hurling heavily defeated at Congress
29.02.20 'Here's three girls that buried their father and they arrive to training that evening' - the rise of Slaughtneil
29.02.20 Ballyhale youngster Cody set for first senior start and All-Star returns - Kilkenny name team to face Laois

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie