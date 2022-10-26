Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

Delayed Whitelock joins New Zealand tour after trampoline trouble

The veteran second-row had stayed behind due to an issue with his balance.

1 hour ago 2,503 Views 2 Comments
New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock.
New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

ALL BLACKS LOCK Sam Whitelock flew to Japan on Wednesday as a late addition to the New Zealand tour squad after revealing his delayed departure had been the result of jumping around with his children on a trampoline.

The All Blacks face Japan in Tokyo this Saturday in the first Test of their northern hemisphere tour, but veteran second-row forward Whitelock had stayed behind after his balance was affected by his bouncy antics.

“Long story short, there are some little crystals in your ears, in your inner ear, and they all got into a little bit of a weird funk,” said Whitelock.

“That’s why I lost a little bit of balance, my vision was pretty blurred. I had some amazing people help me get it right,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the team environment and into some contact.”

Whitelock spent five days sleeping on and off after developing the dizzying condition and has now recovered after doing exercises to correct the problem.

“From my little bit of knowledge, there are three inner ear canals and each of them affect your balance and sight differently,” said Whitelock.

“You have to work out which one it is, and then go through different protocols and exercises to get it right.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie