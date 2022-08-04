Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

'Why not Premier League and the Champions League?' - Conte

The Italian has set high expectations for his first full season as Tottenham manager.

By AFP Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,661 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5833125
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (file pic).
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTONIO CONTE has set high expectations for his first full season as Tottenham manager by declaring his ambition to win both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Italian previously described his achievement in getting Spurs into the top four last season as a “miracle.”

But after a summer of heavy investment with the signings of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster, Conte is aiming much higher this season.

“Why not Premier League and the Champions League?” Conte said with a smile ahead of his side’s first league game of the season at home to Southampton on Saturday.

“My target and the club’s target is to improve. It’s the process we started seven months ago. If you get a place in the Champions League it doesn’t mean you’ve achieved your target.”

Conte has won the league in each of his last three club managerial spells at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

However, he also has a reputation for not laying down roots. His short stays at all three clubs came to acrimonious ends.

That scenario appeared to be playing out again when Conte threatened to walk away from Tottenham just months after taking charge during a run of four defeats in five league games in January and February.

But the 53-year-old insisted he is committed to building a legacy at Spurs.

“I said I want to build something important with this club because I like to win,” he added.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“My experience brings me to say we’re going in the right direction.

“At the same time I know the club needed another step to be competitive with the top teams in Europe.

“For this reason we have to not be presumptuous or arrogant. We have to work, work, work to improve on the pitch and outside of the pitch to become a top club.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie