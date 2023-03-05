Wicklow finish strong to stun Leitrim, Sligo and Carlow pick up wins

OISIN MCCONVILLE’S WICKLOW team scored the last six points of the game to stun Leitrim in Division 4, 0-15 to 1-9.

Andy Moran’s charges looked to be on course for victory in Aughrim, but the Garden County found a spark and reeled off six scores without reply to take the two points on offer.

The win moves the Leinster outfit to seven points, just one behind leaders Laois in the table.

The O’Moore County took care of business on Saturday evening, seeing off Waterford, 2-13 to 1-5. Eoin Lowry proved the difference between the sides, delivering a stunning personal tally of 2-6 (0-2m).

Elsewhere, Sligo delivered a 1-20 to 3-8 victory over Wexford at Markievicz Park.

Seán Carrabine contributed seven points for the Yeats County, with substitute Pat Spillane raising the green flag.

The Model County made a bright start, with a John Tubritt goal giving them a 1-1 to 0-1 lead, but Sligo then clicked into gear to build a 0-9 to 1-2 advantage by the break.

Late goals from Cian and Niall Hughes were mere consolation scores for the Yellowbellies, with Tony McEntee’s team running out deserved winners.

Meanwhile, Carlow enjoyed a fruitful trip to London, with a 0-13 to 0-9 win over Michael Maher’s side in Ruislip.

The Barrow-siders avoided a third consecutive defeat, and kept faint hopes of a promotion charge alive with the four-point triumph.

The Exiles scored the first two points of the match, but Carlow then steadied the ship and never trailed again, working their way into a 0-7 to 0-4 half-time lead before sealing the four-point triumph.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 4

Wicklow 0-15 Leitrim 1-9

Sligo 1-20 Wexford 3-8

London 0-9 Carlow 0-13

Laois 2-13 Waterford 1-5

