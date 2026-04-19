Small goal proves crucial as Dublin survive Wicklow scare in Leinster SFC

Wicklow 2-14

Dublin 2-16

Paul Keane reports from Aughrim

BOY, DID DUBLIN live dangerously in Aughrim.

They’re still alive in the Leinster SFC as for the second year in a row they have dodged the banana skin presented by Wicklow in Aughrim.

But this was much tighter than last year’s nine-point win and, in truth, Wicklow will have nightmares about they failed to turn the screw on the visitors.

Selector Dean Rock took charge of Dublin in the absence of suspended manager Ger Brennan and won’t have too many fond memories of his debut.

Our Senior Footballers come out on top here in Aughrim 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/5bn1EaSSat — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 19, 2026

Paddy Small’s 1-6 haul and, in particular, his 58th minute goal ultimately nudged Dublin to victory and a semi-final clash with Louth in Portlaoise on May 2. Charlie McMorrow struck the other goal for Dublin while Seán Bugler weighed in with 0-5 from play.

But they lived desperately dangerously with Wicklow, inspired by two-goal hero Eoin Darcy, cutting the gap to just two points late on.

Wicklow, conquerors of Carow in Round 1, also drilled a dozen wides overall and eight in the second-half, with half a dozen wides on the day from the normally reliable Mark Jackson. Throw in JP Nolan’s two late wides and it adds up to a great opportunity that the Garden County failed to take.

They finished 20 places lower in National League terms but were a match for the 2023 All-Ireland winners and had stars in Darcy, who struck 2-2, and captain Dean Healy, who registered 0-5.

A tough day for Dublin was compounded by the 67th dismissal of Liam Smith who’d early come on to make his Championship debut. They lost Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel to apparent fresh injuries also.

Dublin went with just seven of their starters from last year’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final loss to Tyrone, highlighting the scale of change under Brennan.

Stephen Cluxton, in goals for that defeat to the Red Hands last summer, is now a selector and was a vocal presence beforehand during the warm-up.

There were first Championship starts in Dublin’s defence for Cuala duo Charlie McMorrow and Eoin Kennedy, along with Nathan Doran. Páidí White from St Sylvesters also made his Championship debut in attack.

But White’s day got off to a desperate start as, two minutes in, he hauled down Padraig O’Toole and conceded a penalty that Darcy converted for Wicklow.

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It put the Division 4 outfit into a lead that they held until the last minute of the half as Dublin, under pressure at midfield, and under siege at times at the back, struggled for long spells.

Darcy put 1-2 on the board in that period for the hosts while Healy, Christopher O’Brien and O’Toole got their names on the scoresheet too.

When O’Brien pointed in the 31st minute after great work by O’Brien, Wicklow led by 1-7 to 0-7 and weren’t flattered by that lead. Aside from the scoreline, the other big surprise was that two-point expert Jackson hadn’t yet converted, the big goalkeeper drilling two wides from distance.

Dublin suddenly came alive approaching half time. Small, their most potent forward, who was trailed by Gavin Fogarty, drilled his second two-pointer of the half, closely followed by a Killian McGinnis two-pointer.

Then, with only seconds left in the half, quick Dublin hands in the Wicklow danger area eventually cleared McMorrow to take possession in front of goal and he slammed to the net.

Even with a couple of earlier goal chances, Dublin’s 1-11 to 1-7 half time lead flattered them and came as a hammer blow to Wicklow, who at least had the wind advantage to come.

They made good use of it, Healy floating over a two-pointer three minutes after the restart.

Dublin returned without O’Callaghan and Greg McEneaney, Cormac Costello and Seán MacMahon getting the nod in their place.

Bugler was Dublin’s main threat in the second half and added three points in the third quarter.

But a second Healy two-pointer, allied to Darcy’s second goal when he fisted in at the back post after McGraynor’s delivery, tied it up at 2-11 to 1-14.

By now, Dublin had former All-Star Colm Basquel, 2025 All-Star nominee Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and multiple All-Ireland medallist Cormac Costello on the pitch.

Basquel and Niall Scully pointed and when Dublin walked the ball into the Wicklow net in the 58th minute, Small applying the finish, the favourites led 2-16 to 2-11.

But Wicklow refused to relent and but for some errant kicking could have pulled off a seismic Championship shock.

Dublin scorers: Paddy Small 1-6 (2 tp), Seán Bugler 0-5, Charlie McMorrow 1-0, Killian McGinnis 0-2 (tp), Con O’Callaghan 0-1 (0-1f), Colm Basquel 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Wicklow scorers: Eoin Darcy 2-2 (1 pen), Dean Healy 0-5 (2 tp), Oisín McGraynor 0-4 (1 tpf, 0-1f), Pádraig O’Toole 0-1, Cian Deering 0-1, Christopher O’Brien 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

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2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

5. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Brian Howard (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Páidí White (St Sylvester’s)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – Captain)

SUBS

26. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) for O’Callaghan (h/t)

17. Sean MacMahon (Raheny) for McEneaney (h/t)

21. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala) for Lahiff (43)

25. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Endas) for White (52)

17. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St Johns) for MacMahon (56-59, blood)

Smith for Murchan (60)

22. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps) for Basquel (59)

WICKLOW

1. Mark Jackson (Bealach Conglais)

2. Tom Moran (Dun Luain), 3. Conall Ó Gallchobhair (Cros Bhaile Coimín), 4. Gavin Fogarty (An Tochar)

5. Cian Deering (Dun Luain), 6. Matt Nolan (An Tochar), 7. Jonathan Carlin (An Bearna Dearg)

8. Dean Healy (Naomh Padráig – Captain), 9. Jack Kirwan (Bealach Conglais)

10. Jack Hardy (Cros Bhaile Coimín), 11. Padraig O’Toole (Naomh Teagain), 12. Christopher O’Brien (nGearaltaine Baile Mhuine)

13. Oisin McGraynor (Abhainn Dala), 14. Mark Kenny (Baile Manis), 15. Eoin Darcy (Tig na hEille)

SUBS

26. JP Nolan (An Tochar) for Kenny (49)

18. Joe Prendergast (Éire Óg Clocha Liath) for O’Brien (57)

25. Kevin Quinn (Blessington) for Hardy (59)

19. Cathal Baker (Abhainn Dala) for Deering (66)

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).