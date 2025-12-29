Nancy will demand more from Celtic even if they reach Premiership summit

CELTIC MANAGER WILFRIED Nancy has insisted he will still be seeking improvement from the Scottish champions even if they return to the top of the Premiership.

The Glasgow giants will go level on points with leaders Hearts if they beat Motherwell at Fir Park on Tuesday.

Nancy lost his opening four games as Celtic manager but has since returned to winning ways, although Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Livingston meant the Hoops have still conceded 13 goals since he succeeded caretaker boss Martin O’Neill.

“If we win the (Motherwell) game and this is the situation, yes, for sure we’re going to be happy,” said Nancy.

“But let’s prepare for the game, let’s have a good game. Let’s maximise our chance to win the game. And after that, if we have to be top of the table, we’re going to be.”

The Frenchman added: “And if this is not the case, we know that the season is long.

“But the idea is to keep the momentum. The idea is to improve regarding the game that we had on Saturday. To be able to get better.

“My job is to challenge the players. So we did really good stuff on Saturday. I would challenge them to keep doing what we did. And I would challenge them also to do better regarding certain things. But at the same time, I would support them.

“I want to push more. I want to do more for my players.”

Motherwell lost 3-2 at Parkhead in October after Daizen Maeda headed a stoppage-time winner for the hosts.

And Jens Berthel Askou’s side also suffered a narrow victory against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday to end an unbeaten 10-game league run.

Nancy said: “I expect a good game, because I have seen them play and it’s a team that likes to play. It’s going to be a bit different, I would say.

“They’re still physical, but they also like to play. The coach has not been here for a long time and the way they were playing before is not the same as today.

“So, an exciting game to play. A difficult game, but we’re going to accept this challenge.”

– © AFP 2025