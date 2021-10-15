Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 15 October 2021
Ulster confirm that Will Addison has been hospitalised with ‘nasty’ looking injury

The Irish international was injured at the start of the second half during tonight’s win for Ulster over Lions.

By Garry Doyle Friday 15 Oct 2021, 10:26 PM
27 minutes ago
Will Addison goes down injured.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND, THE Ulster coach, has confirmed that Will Addison has been taken to hospital following an injury he picked up in tonight’s game against South Africa’s Lions.

Addison went down in the 46th minute and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

“He has had to go to hospital,” said McFarland. “It is a nasty injury. It’s so disappointing for Will; he has had so many injuries over the last while. We will get a full update tomorrow and will know more then.”

Ulster back row, Nick Timoney, added: “It is tough especially with Will because we know he has missed a lot of time over the last number of years with injuries. The only thing we will say is that with Will, it is hard to see that sort of thing happen, especially when it is a really good friend of yours. We know the character, we know Will well enough to know he will fight back.”

Injury aside, it was a decent night for Ulster. They stayed patient and worked their way to a fourth successive bonus-point win.

“In terms of the performance, the scrum was absolutely top notch,” said McFarland. “I thought those guys did a fantastic job. Mauling, we put them under a lot of pressure; our line-out functioned well, our kick chase was good and defensively we put in a lot of really good sets against a team that runs hard.

“We had to do all that because on the other side of the ball, we didn’t hold onto it for long enough on enough occasions.

“We demonstrated in the first half that we did do that, we could score. There were a lot of errors at the end but we have to look at ourselves and when we have the ball we are a really good team if we hold onto it and go through phases.

“We have to be more accurate.”

