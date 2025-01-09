GAA appoint William Maher to the national head of hurling post

THE GAA HAS announced that William Maher has been appointed as the new National Head of Hurling.

From Tipperary, Maher is a native of the Ballingarry club and has the unique distinction of being captain of his county when they won the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship in 1996, before later managing the Tipperary Minors to secure the same title in 2012.

He has been involved as a coach and team manager at club and county levels in Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin, Laois and Kilkenny.

Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA said: “I am delighted that a person of the caliber and experience of William Maher is to be our new National Head of Hurling.

“This is a crucially important post that will be at the heart of our strategy to protect the game where it thrives and promote it where it needs to be nurtured and developed. Hurling is our national sport, acknowledged internationally by UNESCO. We are committed to ensuring that William and the HDC have the ability make a significant impact and to give as many people as possible the opportunity to play and enjoy this national treasure.”

GAA Hurling Development Committee Chairperson, Terry Reilly, said: “Since the Hurling Development Committee was reformed in April of last year, the reappointment of a National Head of Hurling was one of our key objectives and we are delighted to be able to confirm the recruitment of William Maher to the role.

“William will begin his new role with the Association in April and given the breadth of his professional experience alongside his vast hurling knowledge, we are excited that he will be the key driver leading the formulation and implementation of a strategic plan to support the promotion and development of Hurling nationally.”

As the National Head of Hurling, William will lead a strategic plan to support the promotion and development of Hurling and provide strategic leadership to the wider games development county planning and operational processes by ensuring there is alignment with national Hurling objectives to include the identification of key investments. He will also work closely with the Camogie Association.

William said: “It gives me great pride to be appointed to the role of National Head of Hurling. As with many people across Ireland and beyond, Hurling has always played a hugely important role in my life.

“I am excited by the challenge of growing and sustaining the game of Hurling, and also exploring opportunities to work alongside the Camogie Association in the development of our games.

“I fully appreciate the magnitude of this role and how the needs of our Hurling population vary across the country and look forward to working alongside all stakeholders to fully develop our games.”