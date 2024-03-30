Last-gasp goal saves Athlone against Shelbourne, Peamount return to winning ways

Women’s Premier Division Round 3 Results

Bohemians 0-1 Cork City

Shamrock Rovers 2-2 Treaty United

Peamount United 1-0 Wexford

Sligo Rovers 2-3 Galway United

Athlone Town 1-1 Shelbourne

*****

A 92ND-MINUTE goal earned Athlone Town a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne as champions Peamount United returned to winning ways against Wexford.

A clever clipped finish by Noelle Murray — her 99th for the club in total — set Shels up for a win as they sought to gain revenge on the side who beat them in last season’s FAI Cup final.

However, Maddie Gibson’s dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser ensured both sides went away with a point.

Erin McLaughlin was spot on in the closing minutes as Peamount finished up 1-0 winners against Wexford at PRL Park, Greenogue.

The Irish international slotted home her 86th-minute penalty to hand all three points to the hosts, who were defeated by Shelbourne last time out.

The sides could not be separated until late on when Kylie Murphy was shown a red card amidst a dramatic ending. The Wexford midfielder was adjudged to have handled the ball on the line after Jess Fitzgerald and Ellen Dolan combined from a free-kick Murphy conceded.

Elsewhere, Cork City and Treaty United recorded impressive results on the road.

City claimed their first win of the season against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Eva Mangan produced a stunning goal in the 74th minute to secure maximum points for the Leesiders, after their draw against Wexford last week.

🎥 | GOAL!



Eva Mangan that is some finish!



Five minutes left in this one, can @CorkCityFCWomen hang onto the lead?



Live on LOITV 👉 https://t.co/z1OffsjEa6#WLOI | #BOHCOR pic.twitter.com/aCEXFNP6S6 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 30, 2024

And Treaty held Shamrock Rovers to a share of the spoils after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

Áine O’Gorman put the hosts in the lead inside the first minute, but Katie Lawlee capitalised on poor Rovers defending to level matters 20 minutes later.

Dominic Foley’s side hit the front in first-half injury time through Hannah Saidi, but the impressive Joy Ralph found an equaliser just after the hour-mark. Both sides pushed for a winner but neither could find one as they retained their unbeaten streaks.

Finally, Galway earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds that left them top of the table after three games

The visitors opened the scoring through Jenna Slattery on 18 minutes before Sligo equalised thanks to Emma Doherty early in the second half.

Jamie Erickson put Galway back in front with 20 minutes to go but Jodie Loughrey then looked to have earned Sligo a point.

However, Slattery was on target again with a late penalty to hand her side all three points.

*****

Further afield, Amber Barrett bagged a second-half brace as Standard Liege beat Club YLA 4-2 in the Belgian top-flight. Claire O’Riordan also featured for Standard.