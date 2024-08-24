Munster and Leinster warm up with wins before next Saturday's interpros decider

Women’s Interprovincial Championship – Round 3

Connacht 24

Munster 29

Scorers: Connacht:

Tries: Faith Oviawe, Orla Dixon 2, Edel McMahon; Cons: Nicole Fowley 2

Scorers: Munster:

Tries: Chloe Pearse, Chisom Ugwueru, Alana McInerney 2, Beth Buttimer; Cons: Kate Flannery 2

A FINAL -BOUND Munster completed a clean sweep of round robin wins in Galway, but Connacht, with their bench having a big say, claimed three closing tries to finish just 29-24 in arrears.

Already assured of their place in next Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final, Munster were in ruthless form and led 22-5 by half-time with Alana McInerney scoring her fifth try of the tournament.

Having opted to play into the wind, Connacht were stung by tries from Munster captain Chloe Pearse and Chisom Ugwueru inside the opening six minutes. Beth Buttimer added a maul effort for the visitors’ bonus point, 31 minutes in.

Faith Oviawe hit back for Emer O’Dowd’s team just before the interval, registering her fourth try of the campaign. A scrappy second half followed, with McInerney taking her try haul to six in three matches.

The result was effectively sewn up for Fiona Hayes’ side at that stage, yet Connacht had more in the tank and outplayed the table toppers down the final stretch. Their replacements brought energy and impact, and their scrum got on top.

Orla Dixon bagged a well-taken brace, snapping up scores in the 68th and 82nd minutes, and Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon also marked her first Connacht appearance in five years with a try from an excellent Nicole Fowley assist.

Despite the defeat, this was Connacht’s best result against Munster in four meetings, going back to 2021. They can take that positive finish with them to Kingspan Stadium next weekend, with third place still to fight for.

Munster closed out this third round clash with quite an inexperienced set of forwards on the pitch, and they have things to tidy up in the coming days, but again the firepower of their back-three, and the effectiveness of their starting pack, stands them in very good stead for the title decider.

Advertisement

CONNACHT:

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC); Ava Ryder (Exeter Chiefs), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian RFC), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (co-capt), Gráinne Moran (Ballina RFC); Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC), Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC), Béibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Shannon Touhey Tierney (Tullamore RFC) (co-capt).

Replacements used:

Roisín Maher (Galwegians RFC) for Collis (28 mins), Poppy Garvey (Sligo Rugby) for Touhey Tierney (43), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs) for Gleeson, May Goulding (Saracens) for Moran, Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC) for Nic Dhonnacha (all 53), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC) for Brady, Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC) for McGonagle, Ellen Connolly (Galwegians RFC) for Burns (all 58), Gleeson for Browne Moran (64), Collis for Maher (66).

MUNSTER:

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC), Lucia Linn (Loughborough Lightning), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Siobhan McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC), Éilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt).

Replacements used:

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC) for Ugwueru (48 mins), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) for Wall, Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC) for Nunan (both 58), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC) for McCarthy, Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC) for Cahill, Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC) for O’Halloran (all 62), Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC) for Buttimer, Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC) for Bennett (both 65), Nunan for Flannery (75).

Referee: Cillian Hogan (IRFU)

******

Leisnter players celebrate after Ruth Campbell scored a try. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster 14

Leinster 39

Scorers: Ulster:

Tries: Brittany Hogan 2; Cons: Abby Moyles 2.

Scorers: Leinster:

Tries: Robyn O’Connor, Ruth Campbell, Leah Tarpey, Molly Boyne, Emma Tilly, Eimear Corri, Kelly Burke; Cons: Jemma Farrell 2.

LEINSTER WILL RETURN to Kingspan Stadium for next Saturday‘s title decider, locking horns again with Munster, but Ulster were only 14-7 behind at half-time, and 10 points down on the hour mark.

Brittany Hogan scored in both halves for the ever-improving hosts, while Wexford youngster Robyn O’Connor shone on her full debut for Leinster, as her rapid 40-metre run made for a tremendous opening try.

Ruth Campbell, Leah Tarpey, and Molly Boyne took care of the visitors’ bonus point haul, before they broke clear of a valiant Ulster side, with Emma Tilly and Vodafone player-of-the-match Eimear Corri’s pace too much out wide.

Aoife Wafer’s first appearance of the season was cut short after picking up a knock, but a late debut try for Mullingar teenager Kelly Burke, who made it over from a maul, completed a job well done by the defending champions.

The Interpros’ much-anticipated finals day takes place at Kingspan Stadium next Saturday, with Connacht, who finished third in the table, and Ulster meeting in the 3rd-4th place play-off at 2pm, before the final itself at 4.15pm.

ULSTER:

Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC); Lucy Thompson (Enniskillen RFC), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College RFC), Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks), Lauren Patterson (MU Barnhall RFC/Blackrock College RFC); Abby Moyles (Blackrock College RFC), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC) (capt); Megan Brodie (Blackrock College RFC), India Daley (Enniskillen RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC), Brenda Barr (Suttonians RFC), Cara O’Kane (Cooke RFC), Moya Hill (Enniskillen RFC), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Christy Hill (Ballymena RFC), Bronach Cassidy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College RFC), Ellen Patterson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Stacey Sloan (Cooke RFC), Rachael McIlroy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere RFC), Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC).

LEINSTER:

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC); Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC), Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC); Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC), Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Old Belvedere RFC); Linda Djougang (Wanderers FC/Old Belvedere RFC), Sarah Delaney (PortDara Falcons RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC), Ruth Campbell (Naas RFC/MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Eimear Corri (Portlaoise RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Gorey RFC/Wicklow RFC), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC), Hannah O’Connor (CYM Terenure RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Aoife Moore (Carrick-on-Suir RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Gorey RFC/Blackrock RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Gorey RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC), Nikki Caughey (Malone RFC/Railway Union RFC), Anna Doyle (Tullow RFC/Blackrock College RFC).

Referee: Kevin Coffey (IRFU)