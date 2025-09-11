Meet the Irish team set for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

ALL EYES ON Tokyo for the 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships.

Ireland is sending its largest-ever team of 28 athletes to the championships, which gets underway this Saturday 13 September.

The action runs for nine days at the Japan National Stadium, with the curtain dropping on Sunday, 21 September. (You can watch it all live on RTÉ, and the schedule for Irish athletes is here.)

While Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean are notable absentees, the team consists of several Olympians and World and European medallists.

Sarah Healy (1500m), Mark English (800m), Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon) and Sharlene Mawdsley (400m and relays) are among the big names in action, but expectations have been tempered.

“There are a couple of athletes who will certainly be thinking about medals, but a lot has to go right for that to happen. We’re not seeded to medal, let’s be frank about that,” Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance, Paul McNamara, said this week.

Rob Heffernan secured Ireland’s last World Athletics Championships medal in 2013 (50km race walk gold), while the most recent triumph on the track was Sonia O’Sullivan in 1995 (5000m gold).

Here’s The 42‘s guide to Team Ireland.

Sarah Healy

Andrea Staccioli / INPHO Andrea Staccioli / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 1500m – Heats Saturday 11.50am Irish time

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows

3000m European Indoor champion hoping to make a splash on the world stage, at half the distance. Has been in good form, but will have been disappointed with her eighth-place finish in the Diamond League 1500m final. 24-year-old Dubliner previously competed well on the circuit, securing her first-ever win in Rome in May and clocking a PB (3:57.15) in Paris in June to sit top of the standings.

Sophie O’Sullivan

Howard Lao / INPHO Howard Lao / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 1500m – Heats Saturday 11.50am Irish time

Club: Ballymore Cobh AC

Coach: Collis Birmingham

Difficult final tune-up at in Germany last week, running a 2:11.77 800m to finish ninth. Has raced lightly since her brilliant NCAA Championships victory in June due to injury. Her last 1500m was in Italy on 15 July, home fifth in 4:10.76. Her mother, Sonia, secured Ireland’s last track medal at worlds 30 years ago.

Laura Nicholson

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 1500m – Heats Saturday 11.50am Irish time.

Club: Bandon AC

Coach: Andrea McDonough

Secured invite from World Athletics, and now set for debut on the world stage after impressive breakthrough season. 2025 national champion smashed her 1500m PB in April, knocking four seconds off it to clock 4:07.17. 25-year-old has spent the past two years at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

Mark English

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 800m – Heats Tuesday 11.35am Irish time

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Justin Rinaldi

Has been in excellent form, from 800m bronze at European Indoors to repeatedly breaking his Irish record through the outdoor season. It’s 1:43.37 after a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Budapest last month, while he won last week’s in Beijing to travel to Tokyo on a high. Donegal 32-year-old has clocked all of his six fastest ever times this year, having switched coach to Justin Rinaldi of the Fast 8 Track Club.

Cian McPhillips

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 800m - Heats Tuesday 11.35am Irish time

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Joe Ryan

23-year-old Longford native has been hot on the heels of English recently, but fell short at national championships last month. Shattered his lifetime best at the Morton Games in July, 1:44.19 putting him second on the Irish all-time last. 2021 European U20 champion now set for world outdoors after missing indoors through injury.

Sarah Lavin

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles – Heats Sunday 3.28am Irish time

Club: Emerald AC

Coach: Noelle Morrissey

Agonisingly missed out on a medal at European indoors after a fourth-placed finish in Apeldoorn. Won gold at the Serbia Athletics Meeting in Belgrade last month, clocking 12.90 (-0.2m/s). Came just after her national success, where she also added 200m silver. Reported preparations were “going well for The Big Show in Tokyo” six weeks ago.

Sharlene Mawdsley

Tocko Mackic / INPHO Tocko Mackic / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 400m – Heats Sunday 11.25am Irish time

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 2.20pm Irish time

Club: Newport AC

Coach: Tony Lester

Needs little introduction. Pipped Lavin to 200m gold at national championships, and showed glimpses during Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track before it folded. But Tipperary woman has had a difficult 2025 after the death of her father, Thomas. 400m specialist, relay anchor, set for another busy championships.

Sophie Becker

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 400m – Heats Sunday 11.25am Irish time

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 12pm Irish time

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Best known for her relay exploits in recent years, Becker has settled into life as a full-time athlete and recovered from a foot injury. 400m champion at nationals after a difficult start to the season, received an invitation to Tokyo from World Athletics. Solid starter.

Cathal Doyle

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 1500m – Heats Sunday 1.35am Irish time

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Jon Bigg

Stormed to his fourth 1500m title in a row at national championships. A proper racer amidst increasing depth at men’s middle distance. 27-year-old has been on upward trajectory and steep learning curve, insisting he is “not just making up the numbers”.

Andrew Coscoran

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 1500m - Heats Sunday 1.35am Irish time

Men’s 5000m – Heats Friday week 12.05am Irish time

Club: Star of the Sea AC

Coach: Helen Clitheroe

Impressed in the inaugural Grand Slam Track, winning the 3000m and finishing third over 5000m in Miami in May. Owed $75,000 [€63,967] prize money in total after its abrupt end, and is “pretty sure” he will receive it. Off the pace at recent Diamond League meeting in Brussels, finishing 13th in the 1500m, but will be targetting Tokyo peak.

Kate O’Connor

Nikola Krstic / INPHO Nikola Krstic / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s Heptathlon – Starts Friday week 9.33am Irish time

Club: Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC

Coach: Michael O’Connor & Tom Reynolds

Probably Team Ireland’s best chance of a medal. European and world indoor medallist has enjoyed a whirlwind 2025, adding gold at World University Games in July. Improved Irish record to 6,487 points there, which ranks her fifth in 2025 for Tokyo. (Olympic champion and world champion are yet to score this season, however.) “I’ve had a taste for medals now and I don’t want to let that go,” O’Connor recently told The 42.

Nicola Tuthill

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s Hammer Throw – Qualification Sunday 1am or 2.45am Irish time

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Killian Barry

Secured silver at World University Games and European U23 Athletics Championships in a memorable July. Riding the crest of a wave, on a constant pursuit of improvement, this is another big step up for the Cork youngster.

Brian Fay

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 5000m - Heats Friday week 12.05am Irish time

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Nic Bideau

Dropped down to 1500m for his final tune-up in Germany last week, running 3:39.13. Pipped by Coscoran to 5000m glory at nationals. Remains national record holder, 13:01.40. Previously competed at the worlds in Budapest in 2023.

Darragh McElhinney

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 5000m - Heats Friday week 12.05am Irish time

Club: Bantry AC

Coach: Emmett Dunleavy

Moved second to Fay on Irish all-time last month, clocking 13:02.06 after superb run in Belgium. Took over 10 seconds off his personal best in doing so, a huge breakthrough which ultimately saw him on the plane to Tokyo. Invited by World Athletics after withdrawals and falling one spot shy of 42-man quota.

Efrem Gidey

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 10,000m – Final Sunday 1.30pm Irish time

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Andy Hobdell

Set to make his World Championships debut after also receiving an invitation. Enters as the leading European this season. History-laden year to date: broke long-standing Irish 10,000m road and track records, and became the first Irish athlete to win a European 10,000m Cup title.

David Kenny

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk – Final Saturday week 1.50am Irish time

Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC

Coach: Jamie Costin

Powered to fourth national 10km track title in six years in Santry last month, dominating from gun to tape with a personal best of 39:39.93. Kerryman seeking redemption after failing to finish at last World Athletics Championships in Budapest two years ago.

Oisin Lane

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk – Final (Friday) 11.30pm Irish time

Club: Mullingar Harriers

Coach: Michael Lane

Smashed Tokyo standard at Spanish National 35km Race Walking Championships in March. Competed across 20km at World University Games. The first of the Irish athletes in action bright and early on Saturday morning.

Eric Favors

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s Shot Put – Qualification Saturday 2.55am Irish time

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Dane Miller

Also starts qualification on Saturday morning. No stranger to this stage, having competed at the 2022 and 2023 championships. National champion produced biggest throw since April 2024 with 20.48m in Pennsylvania in August.

Fionnuala McCormack

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s Marathon – Final Saturday 11.30pm Irish time

Club: Kilcoole AC

Coach: Alan McCormack

Five-time Olympian and legend of Irish distance running. First time running the marathon at the world championships, having first competed on this stage in the steeplechase in Osaka, Japan, 18 years ago. Remarkable longevity.

Hiko Tonosa

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s Marathon – Final Sunday 11.30pm Irish time

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC

Coach: Gemedu Dedefo

Smashed the Irish record in the Dublin Marathon last October with a time of 2:09:42, winning the national title and finishing third overall. Then equalled the half-marathon record of 60:51 in Seville in January.

Peter Lynch

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s Marathon - Final Sunday 11.30pm Irish time

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Alistair Cragg

Broke the Irish record in Dusseldorf last month, lowering Tonosa’s mark by six seconds to 2:09.36. Doesn’t expect it to last long amidst a “new wave of marathon running in Ireland” and out to continue impressive year on world stage.

Rachel McCann

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 12pm Irish time

Club: North Down AC

Coach: Ian Neely

Secured 4x400m qualification alongside Mawdsley, Becker and Adeleke in China in June.

Jack Raftery

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Club: Donore Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell

In form, became second Irishman ever to break 45 seconds for 400m after David Gillick in June.

Conor Kelly

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Paul Miller

Won European U20 400m gold in Finland last month.

Relay runners: Jack Raftery with Mawdsley and Becker. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Cillín Greene

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday 3.55am Irish time

Club: Galway City Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

A mixed relay regular through the years as 400m depth continues to grow.

Cliodhna Manning

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 12pm Irish time

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Peter Lyons

Teamed up with Raftery, Mawdsley and Callum Baird for mixed relay at European Team Championships, but just on women’s roster here.

Michelle Duggan

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 12pm Irish time

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Adam McMullen

Sharp 400m rise of late, rewarded with relay ticket to Tokyo.

Jenna Breen

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Heats Saturday week 12pm Irish time

Club: City of Lisburn AC

Coach: Grant Barker

Similar story. Makes step up after helping clock U23 Women’s 4x400m record in July.

Non-travelling reserves: Erin Friel (Women’s 4x400m Relay) and Ciaran Carthy (Mixed 4x400m Relay)