France's Bielle-Biarrey up against three Springboks for World Rugby award

FRANCE TRY-MACHINE Louis Bielle-Biarrey is up against a trio of Springboks for World Rugby’s player of the year award after the global governing body released its nominations list on Tuesday.

Forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche, who helped the powerful Springboks retain the Rugby Championship in September after inflicting a record 43-10 defeat on New Zealand, make up the other nominees.

Winger Bielle-Biarrey’s nomination is rich reward for a stunning year in which he equalled the Six Nations try-scoring record of eight scores in five matches as France claimed the title and he was named the tournament’s best player.

The 22-year-old speedster also enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 season for his club Bordeaux-Begles, scoring 21 tries in 22 matches as the French side won the Champions Cup and reached the Top 14 final.

Back-rower Du Toit is a twice former winner of the award while Nche is the first prop ever to be nominated for the award and alongside hooker Marx forms part of South Africa’s formidable front row options.

In the breakthrough player category, England’s explosive back-rower Henry Pollock, who toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in July, is listed alongside New Zealand’s Fabian Holland, Ethan Hooker of South Africa and Australia’s rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i.

Centre Sua’ali’i is nominated barely 12 months after making his Test debut following his switch from the 13-a-side code.

“What a whirlwind,” the 22-year-old told reporters on Monday.

“It’s pretty cool to get named.

“No award goes without a team so it’s all credit to the team to be able to be nominated for that award,” he added.

Argentina’s Santiago Cordero, Chile’s Santiago Pedrero, Fiji’s Lekima Tagitagivalu and Tupou Vaa’i of New Zealand are up for the best try award.

The nominees were picked by an eight-person panel including former captains of respectively the All Blacks and Springboks, Kieran Read and Victor Matfield.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Canada’s Sophie de Goede has already been named women’s player of the year following the World Cup won by England earlier this year.

New Zealand’s Braxton Sorensen-McGee was named women’s breakthrough player of the year.

