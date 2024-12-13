Ireland Sevens star to make debut as Ulster face Bordeaux-Bègles with Joey Carbery at 10

ZAC WARD MAKES his senior debut for Ulster as they face a Bordeaux-Bègles side with Joey Carbery at out-half at Kingspan Stadium in the Champions Cup on Saturday (KO 3.15pm, Premier Sports).

Ward, who joined the Ulster squad this season after playing for Ireland Sevens at the Olympics, starts on the left wing, and joins Cormac Izuchukwu, Aidan Morgan, Jude Postlethwaite and Werner Kok in making a first Champions Cup appearance at Kingspan Stadium.

Team news is in! 📋



Your Ulster side to take on @UBBrugby for our first home European clash of the season 🔥



🎟️ https://t.co/D8NjHBt4p3 pic.twitter.com/nGptOiFG8W — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 13, 2024

Head coach Richie Murphy has opted for a fully changed pack from the side that started away to Toulouse in the opening round last weekend, with seven Ireland internationals named among the starting forward unit.

Hooker Rob Herring makes his first Ulster start of the campaign and he is joined in the front row by loosehead prop, Eric O’Sullivan, and tighthead, Tom O’Toole.

In the second row, Iain Henderson, captains the side on the occasion of his 50th European appearance for Ulster, and is partnered by Kieran Treadwell.

Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney openside. David McCann returns to the matchday XV at No 8.

The half-back partnership of scrum-half, Nathan Doak, and fly-half, Morgan, is retained.

The midfield sees one change from last week, with outside centre Jude Postlethwaite coming in to join Stuart McCloskey.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼 ♟️



Le @CCBordeauxLac vous présente les 23 Bordeaux & Blanc qui affronteront Ulster demain à 16h15 (heure française) !



𝐉2️⃣

🚌 Kingspan Stadium

📆 14 décembre 2024

📱 #ULSvUBB

📺 France 2

➡️ https://t.co/alBYF3MIQO#iloveubb pic.twitter.com/3NdiABkL5Q — UBB Rugby (@UBBrugby) December 13, 2024

In the back three, Ward starts on the left wing, with Kok taking the right wing berth and Michael Lowry at full-back.

Academy utility back, Rory Telfer, is also in line for his senior debut off the bench, while it would also be a maiden Champions Cup appearance for fly-half James Humphreys, if he is called upon.

Dave Shanahan is the other backline option, with John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea providing the forward reinforcements.

Advertisement

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Marcus Rea

21. Dave Shanahan

22. James Humphreys

23. Rory Telfer