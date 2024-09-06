Advertisement
Zac Ward impressed for Ireland at the Paris Olympics. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Team news

Sevens star Zac Ward in line to make Ulster debut in pre-season opener

Richie Murphy’s side host Benetton in Ravenhill on Saturday afternoon.
1.06pm, 6 Sep 2024
SEVENS STAR ZAC Ward could make his senior Ulster debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Benetton at Kingspan Ravenhill [5pm].

Ward, 25, joined Richie Murphy’s squad on an ‘extended trial’ following his impressive showing at the Paris Olympics, and is named on an extended 15-man bench.

Irish-qualified out-half Aidan Morgan is named to start at 10 following his arrival from the Hurricanes earlier this summer while Corrie Barrett, who played Championship rugby with Doncaster Knights last season and is currently on trial at the province, starts in the front row.

The match will be streamed live on Ulster Rugby Live.

Ulster Rugby

15. Mike Lowry (capt)
14. Rory Telfer
13. Stewart Moore
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Aaron Sexton
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Corrie Barrett
4. Harry Sheridan
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. James McNabney
7. Sean Reffell
8. David McCann

Replacements from: James McCormick, Henry Walker, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, James McKillop, Alan O’Connor, Tom Brigg, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan, Conor McKee, Zac Ward, James Humphreys, Ben Carson, Jack Murphy.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
