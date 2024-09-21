Tuohy finishes AFL career after being left off Geelong team, McKenna heads for final

CONOR MCKENNA COULD feature in his second consecutive Australian Rules Grand Final, after his Brisbane Lions team defeated Geelong Cats 95-85.

However, the long and distinguished career of Zach Tuohy, the record-holder of AFL appearances for any Irish player, has come to an end after he was left off the team.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said it was the most difficult decision he has ever made in the AFL.

“It was one of the harder calls that I think we’ve had to make in a long, long time,” Scott said on Friday.

“I’m not even sure it’s the right call. But it’s a call we made.”

Tuohy has expressed his deep wish to play some role for Portlaoise in Gaelic football and they are set for a county semi-final on Sunday week against O’Dempseys.

In front of a crowd of over 96,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, this was the biggest game ever played between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats, and it looked to be heading one way at half time as Geelong led by 19 points.

However Lions, who hadn’t beaten the Cats in Victoria in over 30 years producing a stirring comeback, with Conor McKenna coming off the bench and making his impact,. setting up Logan Morris for a critical goal to go two up in the closing stages.