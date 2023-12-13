Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Graham Hume of Ireland (file pic).
Zimbabwe-Ireland ODI abandoned due to rain

The home team made 121-6 in 25.3 overs.
57 minutes ago

THE FIRST of three one-day internationals between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday after the home team made 121-6 in 25.3 overs.

Ireland, fresh from a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory in the southern Africa country, won the toss and put the hosts in to bat.

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza, deputising as captain for injured Craig Ervine, had a rare off-day, making 15 before his attempted slash took an edge and he was caught by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker.

Raza was recalled after missing the last two T20 internationals having been banned for aggressive behaviour toward two Irish opponents in the first match.

Openers Joylord Gumbie and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and unbeaten Brandon Mavuta all made 28 for Zimbabwe while Graham Hume (2-7) and Craig Young (2-33) were the most successful Irish bowlers.

The other two ODIs are scheduled for Harare Sports Club on Friday and Sunday.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
