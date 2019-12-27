Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes AC Milan return at 38

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has returned to Milan for a second spell, the club have confirmed.

The deal, which is subject to a medical, will last until the end of the season, with an option to extend the contract for a further year.

The Swedish striker previously spent two seasons with the club between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances, while helping them win an 18th Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup in the process.

Considered one of Europe’s top strikers for more than a decade, his former clubs include Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG and Man United.

Now 38, the player had been a free agent following a successful MLS stint with LA Galaxy in which he scored 52 goals in 56 appearances.

“I’m coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

